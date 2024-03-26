Etchos is in for more than just a “Good Run”

By: Petra Chase, Arts & Culture Editor

Just in time for reflective spring strolls, Vancouver-based artist Etchos made her singer-songwriter debut with “Good Run.” The soulful track is about moving on from someone while being grateful for the memories. With a laid-back melody that compels finger snaps and swaying, Etchos’ honeyed vocals and honest lyrics shine.

I met up with Etchos and The Peak’s photo editor, Gudrun, at Monaco, a cozy café on Water Street. She likens her name’s pronunciation to “nachos” but it’s more than just fun to say — Etchos comes from Tagalog slang prevalent in queer communities, with a similar meaning to “kidding” or “prankster.” Her name reminds her of the impact the Filipino queer community has on her identity. “I don’t feel like I would be where I am today if I wasn’t given that name that comes from that gay language,” she said.

The afternoon’s clear skies promised perfect weather for a photoshoot in eclectic Gastown. While we waited for Gudrun to top her camera with film, Etchos spoke on the formative influence of karaoke ballads.

“Filipinos love karaoke and music, and it’s so present in the culture. The way we hang out is through [music],” she said, noting the many traditions, like karaoke parties, listening parties, and TV singing competitions.

With a bachelor’s degree in speech and theatre from the Philippines, Etchos has a natural soft spot for performance and show tunes. One of her most notable memories was playing a feminist nun in Paalam, Soledad, a musical where the nun wrestles with her faith and decides to stand for women and their reproductive rights in small-town Santa Clara, Philippines. “I think that really opened my eyes to the realities of the world.”

Her biggest inspirations, though, are the soul, R&B, and pop ballads built for karaoke belting. “That’s where [artists] write the darkest shit in their lives,” she said. “I resonate with that.”

She mentioned Adele, and how her soulful ballads aren’t about her talent alone, but the emotions her voice conveys. “The fact that I feel seen in her song lyrics and the way she tells her story is what made me delve into songwriting,” she said. “I was like, if I write about my experiences, do people feel seen and recognized in their struggles as well? Do they also feel the same things that I feel?”

We continued our conversation as Etchos led the way through Gastown’s painted alleys and streets lined with antique shops. She posed in a sporty bomber jacket and flipped a pair of statement sunglasses on and off, while Gudrun worked her magic. The neighbourhood brought on memories of the spots Etchos used to frequent when she studied acting at Vancouver Film School — an education that informed her songwriting.

When she wrote “Good Run,” Etchos incorporated techniques from actor and teacher Sandford Meisner. “His school of thought in acting is ‘start where you are’,” she explained. “I was grieving for some people that didn’t work out, but at least we had a good run in our relationship. I was like, you know what, what do I wanna say to them?”

She then got in touch with Nesta Malcolm, a local producer. “He’s a very talented young man,” she said, describing his openness and relaxed approach. “I just told him the pre-chorus, and he started to work magic on his computer, and it flowed from there.” Malcolm’s ‘90s-esque lo-fi beats complement the reflective tone of the song perfectly.

Almost at the end of our finite film supply, we stopped at the rustic Revolver for some pour-over coffee and exchanged anecdotes about finding community in Vancouver. While Etchos didn’t immediately find her crowd after moving here from the Philippines, she eventually found the right people through local collectives, like Couch Jams. The organization is dedicated to hosting open-mics and facilitating community for underrepresented BIPOC artists and musicians.

“It’s so nice! I’m really with the right people,” she beamed. “It’s so refreshing too — when we meet up, we don’t have pressure to sing at all. If we want to sing, then that’s a bonus, but we’re just there for each other.”

She recalls the days when Couch Jams was held in the founder’s living room. Now, they hold regular open-mic nights at Vancouver Black Library. “That’s because of all the people who collectively work to produce art,” Etchos noted. “They’ve impacted me as much [ . . . ] Sharing my music and my artistry also inspires the people around me hopefully to [create art].”

Follow Etchos on Spotify and Apple Music, or on Instagram at @Etchosz to stay updated on upcoming singles and projects. Follow Couch Jams on Instagram at @couchjamscollective to find out more about their events.