What Grinds Our Gears: Vacation photography

By: Dani Santos, SFU Student

There’s nothing my sister hates more than taking my Instagram photos on vacation. The poor girl has no choice but to follow me around like paparazzi, but I’ll tell you what: I hate it too. Finding an appealing background, selecting the best pose, and trying to make the right face is an experience more frustrating than any.

What’s supposed to be a quick and simple task ends up causing plenty of arguments, and I’m sure other perfectionists who notice every little detail can relate, too. Instead of looking forward to a getaway, even the mere anticipation of having to take pictures is exasperating — but when else am I going to have a scenic beach pic for my feed?

No matter how hard I try or how often I practice, getting “the perfect shot” feels impossible to achieve. I’m either too hot or cold, tired from standing up, or just start to lose confidence after a couple of shots. It all makes modelling so draining, but there’s no better feeling than finally getting one I’m satisfied with. In the moment though, I can’t help but wish for it to be over.