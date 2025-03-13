A map of Indigenous history, scenic surroundings, and unmatched eateries

By: Izzy Cheung, Arts & Culture Editor

The Lower Mainland’s nature and cultural scenes are some of the best in the world. Not everyone can take a quick bus and be able to enjoy a yummy dosa while listening to the beautiful melody of churning waves. This spring and summer, spend some time outdoors, learn about some of the history behind the best scenic spots, and test out some of so-called Vancouver’s food scene all in one go.

City views from Ch’etl’am and Swaywi

Let’s start at Ch’etl’am (John Lawson Park) and Swaywi (Ambleside Park), located along the North Shore. The Skwxwú7mesh (Squamish) People primarily lived in this area, having made their way over to West Vancouver from across səl̓ilw̓ət (Burrard Inlet, pronounced suh-ley-l-wut) in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. This community’s income came predominantly from logging at the time, but later changed due to the introduction of big malls such as Park Royal after the Town Planning Act of 1926 was established. Ch’etl’am is the Sḵwx̱wú7mesh word for “mix-up,” and serves as a “warning” to those nearby for the area’s churning waters. Swaywi was not only a place used by the Sḵwx̱wú7mesh to catch seafood, but it also housed “the first Squamish Shaker Church.” Stippled along this stretch of waterfront land is a host of eateries with easily portable foods. At MANI, you can grab a beef or chicken burger from $10 to $17. Thai Pudpong is home to $14 lunch specials ranging from chicken cashew to phad gra prow (chicken, pork, or beef with vegetables and rice). For a quick bite, you can stop by ABURI Market for a large selection of rolls, soft sashimi, and creamy oshi.

Stories of the sea from Steveston

Arguably one of the most popular places to host a picnic outside of Metro Vancouver is Steveston, which has “possessed at least two settlements” — qʷeyaʔχʷ and qʷɬeyəm. As this area evolved into canneries, the Indigenous communities that resided here were forced to relocate. These canneries eventually began hosting Chinese labourers who came to work on the railway. Soon enough, Japanese settlers moved to this spot, helping foster the community through the growth of their own businesses. However, due to the events of World War II, many of these residents were removed from the land and forced into internment camps. Fish is king at Steveston, so be prepared to try a variety of fresh seafood from The Crab King Fish Port Seafood Bistro, Timmy Kitchen, Mega Sushi, and more.

The underground tunnels of Deer Lake

For a mix of greenery and lake life, stop by Deer Lake. Sḵwx̱wú7mesh stories, such as Legends of Vancouver by Tekahionwake (Pauline Johnson), detail how Deer Lake was once thought to be linked to Sen̓áḵw (False Creek, pronounced Snawk) through underground tunnels. This story explains the connection between these two bodies of water through the journey of a seal king that was discovered by the first Chief Capilano. Johnson was told this story a century after it occurred by another Chief Capilano, Chief Joe S7ápelek, who was a steadfast advocate for Indigenous rights in the early 1900s. Home to various stretches of green lawns and lakebound lily pads, Deer Lake is only a 600m walk from one of the smallest yet most diverse sets of eateries in Burnaby. Within five storefronts of one-another are Chettinad Dosa Palace, Deer Lake Wonton Restaurant, Viva Sue Pizza, and Safari Snack House and Grill.

A large loop in kʷikʷəƛ̓əm

The Traboulay Trail in kʷikʷəƛ̓əm (Kwikwetlem) stretches an intimidating 25.3km. Whether you decide to walk the entire route, or stop by for only part of the way, you’re sure to stumble across crops of to-go eateries located near picture-perfect parks. Kʷikʷəƛ̓əm itself is large, encompassing the colonially known areas of “Coquitlam, Port Coquitlam, Port Moody, Pitt Meadows, Burnaby, Surrey, New Westminster, Anmore, and sections of the Provincial Agricultural Land Reserve.” The trail itself, however, is located predominantly in Port Coquitlam. Dominion Park, situated along qʼʷa:n̓ ƛʼən̓ (Pitt River, pronounced Kwantlen), hosts playgrounds and picnic tables surrounded by shrubbery. 450m away is Cachito Mio, a quick stop for chilaquiles (corn tortilla chips with salsa, sour cream, and a variety of toppings) and burritos. Right next door is Emilio Finatti Pizzeria, where you can build your own pizza for as low as $12 or choose from their preset toppings. If you end up on the other side of this trail, which traces skʷƛ̓əma:ɬ stál̕əw̓ (Coquitlam River), you can also test out $13 koobideh and $15 joojeh at The Kebob House, or souvlaki and meat platters at Pita Pan Donair.