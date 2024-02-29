Your reactions to these daily student scenarios will determine which major you should be in

By: Izzy Cheung, staff writer

Let’s start the day off properly! What time are you waking up at for a full day of classes?

Three hours before my first class. I like to get a morning run and a healthy breakfast in before getting started on the bulk of my day, and giving myself three hours leaves me with plenty of time to get to class. One hour before my class. I need to make sure that I make it onto campus with enough time to grab my drink of choice. Anywhere from an hour to 30 minutes before my class starts. Depends on a few things, like what kind of outfit I feel like wearing, whether I make my drink at home or buy one on campus, or if I want to head up a little early to get caught up on some reading. Lol.

What are you eating for breakfast this morning?

I’ll probably have a slice of avocado toast and a smoothie. I do meal prep, so everything’s in the fridge and ready for me to eat whenever I need it. Usually something from the West Mall Tim’s . Some sort of pastry from Renaissance or Blenz . Maybe a granola bar? Idk, we’ll see what’s sitting at the bottom of my bag today.

Problem: you show up to your lecture only to find that there’s no one there! A last-minute Canvas announcement says that your prof cancelled class today — what are you doing now?

I’ll make the best possible use of my time. Since I’m already on campus, I’ll go find a quiet spot and get some work done. This wouldn’t happen to me — I’m always checking my email to see if I scored that summer internship I applied to . I might try to get caught up on some reading. If I’m caught up, I might take a bit of a walk and take some photos of whatever looks aesthetic. That corner over there with the plant looks like a great place to take a nap.

Your friend texts you and asks if you want to join their group study session later that day. How are you responding to them?

I’d love to! After a few hours of studying, we could probably all grab dinner or drinks after 🙂 Sure, can I bring a few friends? Of course! Where did you want to meet? I’m not answering — we’re all already crying at the thought that we have to memorize three chapters of the textbook for tomorrow’s lecture.

You’re sitting in class when someone asks if they can sit beside you. What do you say back to them?

Absolutely! Of course. What’s your name? What major are you? Which other courses are you taking this semester? Let’s add each other on LinkedIn . Sure! Is that ACOTAR ? I love that series. Inaudible grunt .

Results:

If you got mostly A’s . . .

You are not a student at all. You can’t be. Truthfully, I can’t comprehend anyone being able to have this kind of energy while studying full-time. The time management, social battery, and willpower to get up when you don’t have to . . . no student has a healthy combination of all three. Hence, you can’t possibly be a student (and if you are, MAJOR PROPS. Honestly. I want what you’re having.)

If you got mostly B’s . . .

You most definitely belong in Beedie, SIAT, or the School of Communication, and I know that all of y’all were expecting this answer. I baited you with that LinkedIn answer and you guys took it so easily. No one else in any other major would be using LinkedIn on the same level that you are. But enough about that — what are you still doing here? The time for summer internships is coming up, you’ve got some networking to do!

If you got mostly C’s . . .

You should be an FASS kid. More specifically, you should be an English, humanities, or fine arts major. Your commitment to showing up and serving is second to none. You carry those massive books around with you to show off the fact that you’re reading it even though you have the digital copy on your laptop. That’s okay, because that’s who you are — sip that oat milk latte and enjoy taking aesthetic outfit photos among the cherry blossoms (once they start to bloom, of course).

If you got mostly D’s . . .

With the way you run yourself into the wall with your habits, you should definitely be in Sciences. You live off of Red Bulls and twelve-hour study sessions on campus. When you do get the chance to sleep, it’s either for twenty minutes, or twenty hours. Honestly . . . I get it.