From the Desks of Bobby Sleigh: Bobby’s Lament

By: Kelly Chia, Editor-in-Chief and Dutiful Archivist

The following work has been lovingly archived under, “Genius Art Before Their Time,” a pre-humous (we find post-humous too trendy) archive dedicated to appreciating divine poetry as we see it. Written by MasterChef title-holder Bobby Sleigh, this reindeer artist is known to “sleigh” the day. We find that the parenthesis in the poem adds a special flair. Please enjoy.

My name is Bobby and I Sleigh

I work my fluffy butt off everyday (That’s a rhyme)

When I get to cookin’

My foes are RIP–in’ (Ay, another rhyme, I can make a sonnet)

My culinary genius saves the day

But not everyone appreciates the Sleigh (tragic)



I slap some ingredients down onto the table

My art so rich, it’s unpredictable

I don’t understand iambic pentameter

I wish someone would explain poetry to me-ter

I’m not out here trying to be the next Master Chef, I flay all the rest

To beat me is the ultimate test (Wait, is that copyrighted?)

I tire of writing genius poetry, I take a rest

Too bad for you, my cooking stays chicken abreast