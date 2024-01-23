Bright-er Side: The magic of New Years

By: Cam Darting, Peak Associate

The clock strikes midnight, and suddenly you’re stuck in this moment. As the mixture of confetti and glitter dances around the sky with champagne bottles popping left and right, your life resets.

The time when you eased the anxiety of exams by indulging in a chocolate bar instead of running at the gym doesn’t matter. The time you slept at 4:00 a.m. because you had to find out whether or not Queen Charlotte would get a happy ending, even though you had an 8:00 a.m. class the same day doesn’t matter. As you look around at everyone in the room, you realize you all share an unspoken relief because you believe this year is gonna be the year. The year you get that six-pack and sleep by 10:00 p.m. every night.

How lucky are we that we get an endless amount of resets, granting us endless opportunities to accomplish what we were born to do? You may not achieve the goals you end up setting for yourself this year, and that’s okay. Because 365 days from now, the clock is gonna strike midnight, and you’ll find yourself stuck in that moment. The mixture of confetti and glitter will dance around the sky with champagne bottles popping left and right, and your life will reset.