It’s time to make the switch to tea

By: Izzy Cheung, staff writer

Caramel macchiatos, iced lattes, and plain drip coffee can all act as a little “pick me up” after a long day of classes or before a big study session. Many students see coffee, and large doses of caffeine like energy drinks, a way to power through tough days. I can’t count the amount of times I’ve sought out coffee as a solution for feeling tired during long weeks. Something about that flavoured bean water just gets me hyper-focused on the task at hand. Although, once the energy dies down, the jolting feeling of teetering over the edge of a building tends to smack me right in the face. To combat that unsettling feeling of constantly being on edge after spending all night working on a big assignment, I’ve made the switch from coffee and energy drinks to tea — here’s why you should think about doing the same.

As a society, we’ve collectively decided that the solution to all our tired, low-energy problems is to down a drink that contains a condensed amount of caffeine. Sorry to break it to you, but coffee isn’t the solution to capitalism. Drinking coffee in general has become a practice that sees sleep-deprived students and exhausted workers lining up at the closest Starbucks to get caffeinated before starting the day. But is it really that good for us?

Intakes of caffeine higher than the safe daily amount of 400 mg can result in an increase in anxiety symptoms, digestive problems, and in some cases, muscle breakdown. In a study on the relation of stress to caffeine intake, those who drank 300 mg of caffeine felt twice the amount of stress as those who took a placebo over a period of four sessions. Depending on caffeine for a mood-booster when stressed can often result in the opposite. Frequent and high doses of coffee can also become “mildly addictive,” and ultimately it isn’t the solution to turn to when we need to be hyper-productive. For a gentler method of staying alert, try brewing a cup of tea. While tea might not solve these underlying issues, it might be a better alternative.

Rather than increase feelings of stress, tea can help individuals maintain focus and clarity due to the combination of caffeine and l-theanine (a chemical compound that has been shown to ease stress, anxiety, and insomnia). One study noted that those who consume l-theanine and caffeine together did better on an attention test than those who took only caffeine.

Tea has many other benefits that tend to be overlooked. The high content of antioxidants in green tea can improve our brain function and reduce inflammation in the body. Anti-inflammatory properties in tea — as well as zinc, and vitamins C and E — can also help support immune function, making it easier for your body to heal from diseases.

The different flavour profiles that teas come in can suit all your needs, whether you’d like something floral or fruity. You can’t say that about coffee. So, the next time you find yourself stressing over a big exam, consider trading your drip coffee for a cup of brewed tea.