Need to Know, Need to Go: March 11–April 2

By: Petra Chase, Arts & Culture Editor

Vintage postcard writing workshop (free)

Saturday, March 11, 3:00 p.m.–5:00 p.m. / Geist office at 111 West Hastings St., Vancouver

Canadian quarterly publication, Geist and their writer-in-residence, Christine Lai, invites you to join this complementary writing workshop inspired by their affinity for vintage postcards. After a “brief discussion on the history of the postcard,” participants will use vintage postcards to inspire three writing sessions. Take home the three postcards attached to your new writing and consider entering Geist’s 18th Annual Literal Literary Postcard Story Contest. Be sure to sign up soon as spots are limited.

Bboyizm | In My Body: A dance exploration of aging (tickets from $35)

Friday & Saturday, March 17 & 18, 8:00 p.m. / Vancouver Playhouse, 600 Hamilton St., Vancouver

Presented by Dance House, and created and choreographed by Yvon “Crazy Smooth” Soglo, In My Body is an “examination of the effects of aging in a dance genre known for intense athleticism, bravado, and the show of invincibility.” Soglo was inspired by his own realizations of his identity as a “b-boy forever” as he ages and his physical abilities shift. With spoken word poetry narrations, it’s performed by hip-hop dancers across three generations, and is complemented by multimedia effects as well as music by DJ Shash’U.

Paradise or the Impermanence of Ice Cream (tickets from $25)

March 23–April 2, various times / The Cultch, 1895 Venables St., Vancouver

Presented by New Zealand’s critically-acclaimed Indian Ink Theatre Company, this one-man show blends comedy with drama, puppetry, Bollywood disco, and advanced sound design. It tells the story of a man “flung between limbo and his past, where a rebellious young woman holds the key that may guide him to paradise.” Jacob Rajan, an award-winning actor, co-writer, and co-founder of Indian Ink, plays seven characters. Rajan takes the stage with a “life-size and life-like” vulture, puppeteered by Jon Coddington. Time Out said “. . . it is one of the best one-man performances you will see. For something new, funny and delightfully interrogative of the human condition, see Paradise or the Impermanence of Ice Cream.”