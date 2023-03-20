Connect the Lingo

By: Natalie Cooke, News Writer

Word Bank: goalkeeper, airball, shank, 19th hole, double dribble, muff, cut shot, bunt, meet, nutmeg

When a player stops dribbling and then begins again, or dribbles the basketball with two hands, they commit a ________ dribble.

This soccer player usually wears a different colour than their teammates on the field.

Time to relax and grab some lunch at the ________.

When a football player makes contact with the footba ll, wi thout successfully maintaining possession of it.

When a softball batter chooses to tap the ball instead of swing.

A volleyball attack where the player spikes the ball “at an extreme angle across the court, making it nearly paralle l with the net.”

The libero received the serve but their pass was a ________. The ball flew out of bounds!

You ________ an opponent in soccer when you kick the ball through their legs, instead of trying to go around them.

She tried to make a three-point shot, but instead hit an ________.