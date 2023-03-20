Connect the Lingo

By: Natalie Cooke, News Writer
Word Bank: goalkeeper, airball, shank, 19th hole, double dribble, muff, cut shot, bunt, meet, nutmeg
- When a player stops dribbling and then begins again, or dribbles the basketball with two hands, they commit a ________ dribble.
- This soccer player usually wears a different colour than their teammates on the field.
- Time to relax and grab some lunch at the ________.
- When a football player makes contact with the football, without successfully maintaining possession of it.
- When a softball batter chooses to tap the ball instead of swing.
- A volleyball attack where the player spikes the ball “at an extreme angle across the court, making it nearly parallel with the net.”
- The libero received the serve but their pass was a ________. The ball flew out of bounds!
- You ________ an opponent in soccer when you kick the ball through their legs, instead of trying to go around them.
- She tried to make a three-point shot, but instead hit an ________.
- Another word for a swim competition.
Answer Key
