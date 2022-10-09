An ode to friendly bus drivers

By: Olivia Visser, Opinions Editor

If you’re a regular commuter, you’ve likely been in a situation that involved a less than friendly bus driver. Perhaps you were short .25 cents and denied service, or the driver couldn’t wait two seconds as you finished your sprint to the door. You were left a sweating, late-for-class mess, while passengers gawked in pity through their windows. Not all bus drivers are friendly, which is somewhat understandable given the abuse they face on a regular basis. The drivers who do make an effort to brighten everyone’s day therefore leave a real impact on transit users.

Bus drivers hold power in people’s daily lives. They carry us to work, school, and doctor’s appointments. We sometimes spend hours in their vicinity. Of course, drivers aren’t under any obligation to provide overly friendly service. Their job is to bring us to our destinations. However, basic decency should be commonplace. Those who go beyond, and take time out of their days to treat people with kindness, are truly something special.

I’m normally not fond of small talk, yet I can’t help but smile when I see a driver engaged in friendly conversation with a passenger. The other day a bus driver greeted and said goodbye to every single person. I mean, wouldn’t you be more likely to say thank you if you were met with a smile and “you’re very welcome?” Other, more subtle acts of kindness make a difference too: letting low income people on for free or low cost, or waiting for someone to take their seat before driving, shows they care.

Altercations with bus drivers aren’t an infrequent occurrence. Many people from marginalized communities, including disabled people, experience discrimination while taking transit. Unfortunately, this discrimination sometimes comes from drivers themselves. One North Vancouver resident alleged in a court case that a driver refused to lower his bus to sidewalk level. Daniel Sands, a wheelchair user living in Victoria, shared their experience of frequently being told there’s not enough room for them on the bus, despite other people being let on first. “That’s institutional ableism,” they said.

Long commutes suck. There’s no sugar coating it. You spend half your day in uncomfortable seats thinking about how nice it will feel to finally be at home in your bed. Not only is transit tiring and stressful, it can also be a traumatic experience for people who experience discrimination. Bus drivers who make an effort to improve their passengers’ days deserve to be appreciated.