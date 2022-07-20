Local Chinese student bravely claims watching movies is therapy

What do you mean watching Everything Everywhere All at Once six times isn’t healthy?

By: Kelly Chia, Humour Editor



This week, The Peak scouted a student who was looking for an interview or a conversation about her experiences, “depending on our feelings and inclinations to heal.” With a fond look towards Turning Red playing on her iPad, she confessed to watching the film in a “sort of marathon” to absorb the endorphins. She claimed the experiences as equivalent to three sessions of therapy. We asked her more about her experiences.



“Now, I know what you’re thinking,” the student began.“Your cultural experiences aren’t just generational trauma and it can be harmful to perpetuate that idea and pander our trauma to white audiences!”

Kelly, or whatever her name might be, whipped a finger towards us. “You stop that talk right now, I’m not emotionally prepared for conversations about so-called ‘nuance.’” She turned her head back to her YouTube Movies playlist, where her mouse moves towards Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Another student, wishing to be anonymous, hurriedly approached us and whispered, “She’s been like this for ages,” they said, eyeing Kelly. “I’ve tried to ask her to just talk to her parents, but she says that eventually they’ll ‘begin the process of emotional mitosis through movie watching,’” they remarked. According to empirical evidence from our top sources, when a Kelly watches a movie with generational trauma, she gets an observable endorphin boost during the films’ infamous apology scenes — the hallmark of recent generational trauma movies featuring people of colour.

“I’m just a girl, sitting in front of YouTube Movies, asking for Michelle Yeoh to personally apologise to me,” Kelly whispered reverently, as if on written cue.

We ask if Kelly has considered family therapy, but Kelly waived the suggestion immediately, citing “Chinese parents.” The Peak declined to comment on the number of healing spaces available specifically for race and ethnicity, as she increased the volume of yet another musical number about being “free” from controlling parents.

“This right here? This is all the therapy I need to fix the challenges I have with talking to my parents,” Kelly nodded decisively. “It’s so important that we have accurate representation,” she said, seemingly deciding to watch Crazy Rich Asians.

“What do you mean it’s healthier to appreciate that parents and children can have vastly different experiences and understandings of the enormous sacrifice of immigration?” Kelly scoffed. “Oh, but I do have a pitch on my poems about offering sliced fruit as apologies if you’ll just listen—”