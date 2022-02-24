This week at SFU

By: Isabella Urbani, Sports Editor
Home Games
Saturday, February 26: women’s basketball vs Western Washington at 5:15 p.m. (West Gym)
- Senior night and whiteout T-shirt giveaway
Saturday, February 26: men’s basketball vs Western Washington at 7:30 p.m. (West Gym)
- Senior night and whiteout T-shirt giveaway
Saturday, February 26: women’s softball vs Central Washington at 12:00 p.m. (Beedie Field)
- First home game of the season
- Game one of doubleheader
Saturday, February 26: women’s softball vs Central Washington at 2:00 p.m. (Beedie Field)
- Game two of doubleheader
Sunday, February 27: women’s softball vs Saint Martin’s at 12:00 p.m. (Beedie Field)
- Game one of doubleheader
Sunday, February 27: women’s softball vs Saint Martin’s at 2:00 p.m. (Beedie Field)
- Game two of doubleheader
Away Games
Monday, February 21: men’s golf at the Joust vs California Baptist University (all day)
Monday, February 21: track and field GNAC Championship (all day)
Tuesday, February 22: men’s golf at the Joust vs California Baptist University (all day)
Tuesday, February 22: track and field GNAC Championship (all day)
Tuesday, February 22: women’s basketball vs Alaska at 5:00 p.m.
Tuesday, February 22: men’s basketball vs Northwest Nazarene at 6:00 p.m.
Tuesday, February 22: women’s softball vs California State San Marcos at 12:00 p.m.
- Game one of doubleheader
Tuesday, February 22: women’s softball vs California State San Marcos at 2:00 p.m.
- Game two of doubleheader
Wednesday, February 23: women’s softball vs California State San Marcos at 12:00 p.m.
Saturday, February 26: track and field vs Seattle Pacific
- Last chance to qualify for NCAA Championship on March 11 and 12
Saturday, February 26: men’s wrestling NCAA Super Region 6 Championship (all day)
