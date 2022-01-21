So long 2021 and its sports teams

By: Isabella Urbani, Sports Editor

As 2021 comes to end, so does SFU’s fall sports campaign. Let’s take a look at how SFU fared this year and which teams still need to wrap up their season.

Football

Head Coach: Mike Rigell (2020–present)

2021–22 Overall Record: (1–7)

SFU’s football team capped off their season on November 13 with a 0–70 loss against Central Washington University. Among the highlights for this year was head coach Mike Rigell’s first win, the first year playing out of Terry Fox Field, and kicker Kristie Elliot becoming the first Canadian women to score a point in a university football game. Elliot made three out of her five field goal attempts this season. Sophomores Jerrell Cummings (defense) and Riley Morrison (offense) made the Great Northwest Athletic Conference (GNAC) Team.

Cross Country

Head Coach: Brit Townsend (1998–present)

Accomplishments: GNAC Championships (2), West Regional Championship

SFU’s cross country teams dominated the fall season, bringing home two championship banners. The women’s team remained undefeated the whole season until the NCAA Championships, which they qualified for with their regional championship. The men’s team had a strong showing, placing in the top three in each regular season meet. They claimed their first ever GNAC Championship with the help of Aaron Ahl’s first place finish. The men did not advance to the NCAA Championship after their eighth place performance at the regional championship. Head coach Britt Townsend walked away with West Region Coach of the Year, while five SFU runners were named to the West All-Region Team, including GNAC Athletes of the year, Olivia Willett and Aaron Ahl.

Soccer: Women

Head Coach: Annie Hamel (2014–present)

2021–22 Overall Record: (5–11–2)

The women’s season came to a close after a nail-biting loss to Seattle Pacific University in the semifinal of the GNAC soccer championship. SFU qualified for a playoff spot with sophomore Giuliana Zaurrini’s double overtime goal against Western Oregon. SFU fell behind early against Seattle after two goals against SFU goaltender Nicole Anderson, who made three saves in the game. Freshman Annika Gross was able to put SFU on the board with a late tally in the 77th minute, but it was not enough to topple Seattle Pacific University. Captain Emma Lobo earned a spot on GNAC’s All-Conference Second Team.

Soccer: Men

Head Coach: Clint Schneider (2015–present)

2021–22 Official Record: (9–7)

The men’s soccer team came up just short of a playoff spot, finishing two points behind Seattle Pacific University. Only the conference champions advance to the NCAA Championship. The team won three consecutive GNAC championships between 2016 and 2018. The men’s season came to a dramatic finish on senior night with a 2–1 overtime win. SFU defeated third place Western Washington University after their opponents scored on a penalty kick with six seconds left to tie the game up. Junior Conrad Cheng, freshman Simone Masi, and sophomore Mark Talisuna earned a spot on the All-West Regional Team. Cheng also earned GNAC Newcomer of the Year. Senior Aidan Bain was named to the CoSIDA Academic All-District First Team.

Still in the hunt:

Volleyball

Head Coach: Gina Schmidt (2013–present)

Record: (17–8)

The women’s SFU volleyball team finished the regular season with a respectable (17–8) record. At one point in the season, the women went on a seven game win streak, beating the University of Alaska Anchorage and Central Washington who sat higher than them in the conference standings. They are still in the hunt for the NCAA Championship, but they will have to beat Western Washington in round one this Wednesday. SFU lost both its matches to Western Washington (21–4) earlier in the season, who are currently on a 16 game winning streak. SFU’s Brooke Dexter won GNAC’s Freshman of the Year and sophomore Kalyn Hartmann and captains Julia Tays and Bianca Te made GNAC’s All-Conference Team.