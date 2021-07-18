Need to Know, Need to Go: July 19–25

Arts & Culture events to check out around the Lower Mainland

By: Charlene Aviles, Peak Associate

That Which Sustains Us | Ongoing | $10 for adults; free for Indigenous attendees | Museum of Vancouver

The Museum of Vancouver presents That Which Sustains Us, an exhibit that examines the importance of sustainability and the preservation of local forests. Accompanying the exhibit is a playlist of videos — featuring the opening ceremony, mushroom-based dye, and more — all available for streaming on YouTube. Masks are recommended and tickets are available through MyZoneTickets or at the front desk.

Bard in the Valley’s (BIV) Summer Shakespeare Festival | June 30–July 24 | $0–35 | Douglas Park, Eco Dairy, and Township 7 Winery

The annual BIV Festival is back with live performances of their parody of Shakespeare’s plays, The Complete Works of William Shakespeare Abridged. Ticket prices vary by location. For more details, visit BIV’s website. In addition to tickets, attendees can order a Well Seasoned picnic pack on their website and redeem free delivery using the coupon code Bard21.

Virtual Natsu Matsuri (Summer Festival) | July 9–11, 16–18, 23–25 | FREE | Online

Interested in Japanese culture? The Powell Street Festival Society and Japan Market Vancouver present the virtual Summer Festival, where participants can order from Japanese-Canadian vendors for delivery or pickup. For week three, participants can view products from featured vendors, such as Itchyichi and Opaque, on Japan Market’s Facebook event page.

Anti-Asian Racism’s Impact on Chinatown Tourism | July 22 from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. | FREE with registration | YouTube Live

In a session hosted by Wanderful and moderated by Justine Yu, participants will reflect on experiences of anti-Asian racism throughout Chinatowns in North America. The panelists — Chloe Chan, Anna Heuang, Judy Lam Maxwell, and Cynthia Yee — will discuss Chinatowns’ tourism industry during the COVID-19 pandemic. Seats can be reserved via Eventbrite. The event will be live captioned.

Feeding Our Neighbours – Virtual Night of Comedy Fundraiser | July 22 from 7 to 9:30 p.m. | $14.44 | Online

In response to increased food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Charitable Impact Foundation and the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade present “Feeding Our Neighbours.” Emceed by actress Sophia Johnson, this fundraiser will feature comedians Graham Clark, Ivan Decker, Debra DiGiovanni, and Jean Paul. The proceeds will be donated to A Better Life Foundation, the Greater Vancouver Food Bank, and the Potluck Cafe Society. Tickets are available through Eventbrite.