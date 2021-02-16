How your sex drive changes based on what year you’re in

New year, new desire to be as far away from people as possible

By: Paige Riding, Humour Editor

You thought going through Strand Hall, awkwardly making eye contact with a baddie walking towards your shared lecture while you headed away was a rush last year? Well, now you’re older and spending half of your time getting fucked by previously unknown assignments on Canvas and the other half just . . . not getting fucked. Damn, that’s rough. At least you’re close to graduating, right . . . ? Uh, here’s a breakdown of how university sucked your finances, creativity, and general joy right out of you while you were wishing something else was getting sucked on, instead.

First-year

Those models on pamphlets in the Health & Counselling room could use your eager expression for its “Let’s Talk About Sex!” campaign

Enough condoms in your sock drawer that you’re known by your roommates as the “Rubber Plug” for more reasons than one

“If McFogg the Dog or COVID doesn’t take you out, can I?”

Second-year

Strong jaw muscles, stronger will to try partaking in socially-distanced dates, but they just end in you two fucking, anyway. Shame on you

You watched that TikTok that tells you to record yourself like you’re topping and you’ve never been the same ever again

Beastars isn’t that bad, is it?

Third-year

Incognito can only hide so much. You know what you’ve done

A Tinder message asking you to hang out sets off your fight or flight response

Wait, was that match you just blocked your TA? . . . Can you undo that unmatch?

Fourth-year (you think?)

All those busts in the shower makes it the new Peanut Gallery

Did that classmate smile at you in lecture? Is that churning in your stomach excitement or indigestion from the bit of food you’re about 23% sure was food on your laptop’s trackpad?

Did you ever use your SFU hoodie as a cum rag or are you not a FASS student?

[redacted]-year (help)