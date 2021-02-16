How your sex drive changes based on what year you’re in

By: Paige Riding, Humour Editor
You thought going through Strand Hall, awkwardly making eye contact with a baddie walking towards your shared lecture while you headed away was a rush last year? Well, now you’re older and spending half of your time getting fucked by previously unknown assignments on Canvas and the other half just . . . not getting fucked. Damn, that’s rough. At least you’re close to graduating, right . . . ? Uh, here’s a breakdown of how university sucked your finances, creativity, and general joy right out of you while you were wishing something else was getting sucked on, instead.
First-year
- Those models on pamphlets in the Health & Counselling room could use your eager expression for its “Let’s Talk About Sex!” campaign
- Enough condoms in your sock drawer that you’re known by your roommates as the “Rubber Plug” for more reasons than one
- “If McFogg the Dog or COVID doesn’t take you out, can I?”
Second-year
- Strong jaw muscles, stronger will to try partaking in socially-distanced dates, but they just end in you two fucking, anyway. Shame on you
- You watched that TikTok that tells you to record yourself like you’re topping and you’ve never been the same ever again
- Beastars isn’t that bad, is it?
Third-year
- Incognito can only hide so much. You know what you’ve done
- A Tinder message asking you to hang out sets off your fight or flight response
- Wait, was that match you just blocked your TA? . . . Can you undo that unmatch?
Fourth-year (you think?)
- All those busts in the shower makes it the new Peanut Gallery
- Did that classmate smile at you in lecture? Is that churning in your stomach excitement or indigestion from the bit of food you’re about 23% sure was food on your laptop’s trackpad?
- Did you ever use your SFU hoodie as a cum rag or are you not a FASS student?
[redacted]-year (help)
- Enough previously used cum socks in your sock drawer that there’s no room for all of first-year’s condoms
- You tried using the “Grad 2018” lanyard you got in first-year to tie up your partner in bed but it made you cry instead
- Oh, Peanut Gallery! Haha, I get it now. You kids. Anyways, remember when the old SFSS president got impeached?