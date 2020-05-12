SFU to offer both remote and in-person classes in the fall

Most classes will be held online, with the potential of in-person instruction for select courses

Written by: Michelle Gomez, News Editor

SFU will be offering most classes remotely for the fall semester, with the potential to open some courses for in-person instruction.

SFU’s Vice-President Academic and Provost pro tem Dr. Jonathan Driver made the announcement via broadcast email on May 11.

Subject to governmental regulations, SFU will hold in-person classes “where the learning objectives cannot easily be replicated through remote instruction.” Although it is unclear what classes fall under this description, the announcement notes that it could include “laboratory-based classes, field trips, and graduate student classes where in-person participation is essential.”

President Andrew Petter said in an address to the SFU community that SFU will be easing some of the COVID-19 measures on campus, working with health authorities and the provincial government.

Petter went on to remark that co-curricular and extra-curricular programs “may proceed on an in-person basis.” Plans for residences have not yet been announced.

The announcement also noted that SFU will look to simplify academic requirements to “enable students to progress through their programs more easily,” although the nature of these changes has not been disclosed.

“Your health and safety is our priority. We’re working closely with public health authorities and the province to incorporate this priority in everything we do,” said President Petter in his video address.

“We will continue to communicate frequently, and to provide avenues for you to reach out for support.”