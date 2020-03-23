SFU Health & Counselling remains open with some changes to services

By: Harvin Bhathal, News Writer
SFU Health & Counselling Services is staying open during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Peak spoke to Martin Mroz, Director of SFU Health & Counselling Services, via email about the department’s activities and how their operations have changed.
According to Mroz, many of the services will be transitioned to access via internet and/or telephone. That being said, Mroz added that Health & Counselling is affected by day-to-day decisions made by SFU’s administration and by various levels of government.
“Within the clinics, we have implemented our infectious disease protocols to allow more appropriate triage and examination,” stated Mroz. “We are changing certain procedures to try to maintain access for students while respecting the social distancing guidance. Also security practicalities.”
Mroz acknowledged that, “Students have concerns like everyone these days. So much uncertainty. They are worried about getting home, getting back, financ[es], immigration, their families, their health, their housing.” Health & Counselling will be making adjustments to continue supporting students in SFU residences, and other who are isolated from their usual support systems.
As explained by Mroz, Health & Counselling Services is asking students to call prior to arriving so as to ensure the hours, the available services, and to guarantee the safety of all involved.
“We will endeavour to keep some services in-person as long as we can at the Burnaby site,” Mroz said.
Students who wish to book appointments can call Health & Counselling Services’ Burnaby office at (778) 782 4615, and the Vancouver office at (778) 782 5200.
SFU services affected by the COVID-19 pandemic include:
- In-person classes and exams (cancelled as of March 17)
- Libraries (reduced hours as of March 17, in-person services closed as of March 20)
- SFU recreation facilities (closed as of March 17)
- Campus community shuttle (suspended as of March 17)
- SFU Dining Hall (reduced seating capacity and take-out offered as of March 17)
- SFU Bookstore and Spirit Shop (closed as of March 17)
- Document Solutions (services only offered online and by phone as of March 17)
- Summer 2020 Field Schools (canceled as of March 12)
- Study Abroad programs (affected on a case-by-case basis)
- SFU Athletics activities (suspended as of March 12)