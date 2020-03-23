SFU Health & Counselling remains open with some changes to services

Students can refer to SFU’s FAQ page for more information on COVID-19 measures as the situation develops

By: Harvin Bhathal, News Writer

SFU Health & Counselling Services is staying open during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Peak spoke to Martin Mroz, Director of SFU Health & Counselling Services, via email about the department’s activities and how their operations have changed.

According to Mroz, many of the services will be transitioned to access via internet and/or telephone. That being said, Mroz added that Health & Counselling is affected by day-to-day decisions made by SFU’s administration and by various levels of government.

“Within the clinics, we have implemented our infectious disease protocols to allow more appropriate triage and examination,” stated Mroz. “We are changing certain procedures to try to maintain access for students while respecting the social distancing guidance. Also security practicalities.”

Mroz acknowledged that, “Students have concerns like everyone these days. So much uncertainty. They are worried about getting home, getting back, financ[es], immigration, their families, their health, their housing.” Health & Counselling will be making adjustments to continue supporting students in SFU residences, and other who are isolated from their usual support systems.

As explained by Mroz, Health & Counselling Services is asking students to call prior to arriving so as to ensure the hours, the available services, and to guarantee the safety of all involved.

“We will endeavour to keep some services in-person as long as we can at the Burnaby site,” Mroz said.

Students who wish to book appointments can call Health & Counselling Services’ Burnaby office at (778) 782 4615, and the Vancouver office at (778) 782 5200.

SFU services affected by the COVID-19 pandemic include: