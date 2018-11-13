Written by: Youeal Abera

President Trump expresses desire to end birthright citizenship

In an interview with reporter Jonathan Swan, President Donald Trump has said that he will sign an executive order that would terminate birthright citizenship. The 14th amendment of the USA grants citizenship for those born in the country, regardless of the immigration status of their parents.

Just as he stated within his 2016 presidential campaign, President Trump has once again brought this plan to surface prior to the midterm elections.

President Trump did not give a timeframe for when this executive order would be signed.

With files from The Guardian and Axios.

Drake cites racial profiling as source of casino conflict

Musician Drake recently claimed he was a victim of racial profiling at Vancouver’s Parq Casino. As part of his Aubrey & The Three Migos Tour, Drake stopped by the Canadian city, where he performed two shows at Rogers Arena.

In an Instagram story published on his account on November 2, Drake described the incident saying, “Parq Casino is the worst run business I have ever witnessed….profiling me and not allowing me to gamble when I had everything they originally asked me for.”

The casino has since released a statement pertaining to the incident, stating that their communication with customers is amongst their highest priorities: “We are operating in one of the most complex, highly regulated industries and are always looking to better our communication and customer service,” read the statement.

Parq Casino has stated that they are currently looking into the nature of the altercation with the Canadian rapper.

With files from CTV News.

Floods in Italy claim approximately 30 lives

Flooding has claimed the lives of 12 people on the island of Sicily this week. With the loss of these 12 lives, Italy’s flooding has now raised its death toll to over 30 civilians.

Giuseppe Conte, Italy’s Prime Minister, expressed that the lives lost on Sunday are “an immense tragedy.”

Italy has experienced major storms in the last week of October. As the raging winds and rain continue, Italian Red Cross volunteers have been working to save citizens. Italy’s Civil Protection Agency has proceeded to survey the dangerous conditions while issuing extreme weather warnings on their Twitter account.

The storms have ruined both land and infrastructure, devastating both the land and its people.

With files from Al Jazeera and CNN.

Plane collision in Ottawa kills pilot

A plane collision in Ottawa led to the death of an individual and the injuries of many others.

Two airplanes, in the midst of their flights, collided with one another in Canada’s capital city on November 4. One of the flights crashed in a pastoral area of West Ottawa, leaving the pilot dead and passengers hurt. The second flight was redirected to Ottawa’s international airport, where it safely landed. No injuries were reported on the second flight.

At the time of writing it is not known how many passengers were on the flights, or why the collision occurred. The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is currently investigating the accident.

With files from Global News and CBC.