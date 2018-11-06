Staying In: Hilda

By: Karman Schaad

Best for: Over the Garden Wall lovers, animation geeks, folklore nerds

Hilda is an animated show about a young girl — the titular Hilda — who interacts with the magic and supernatural creatures in the world around her. It was released on Netflix on September 21, and has quickly climbed the ranks of my favourite shows. Hilda lives with her mother and her deerfox pet, Twig, in a town called Trolberg. The show follows her journey and the creatures she encounters and befriends. Hilda is a breath of fresh air; it is a very calm, relaxing, yet intriguing and compelling piece of media. It takes a very interesting method of world-building — the characters in the world are completely accustomed to the magic and supernatural. Twig the deerfox is considered a normal pet, and no one is surprised by trolls (though they are afraid of them). This strange familiarity with the supernatural makes the world feel completely new, and yet, like home. I would thoroughly recommend you check out this simple and beautiful show next time you sit down for some good old Netflix.

Hilda is available on Netflix