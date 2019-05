Rejected Tinder bio lines

By: Winona Young

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner! For any of you unlucky souls still in Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hoes Club Band, have no fear! After an extensive trial period of being single for twenty-one years, I have compiled a list of lines that decidedly WILL NOT land you a potential bae. Through both trial and error (but mostly many, many, MANY errors) be sure to heed my warnings and swipe left on these fools this Valentine’s Day. Enjoy, my single sluts!