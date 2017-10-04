By: Dilpreet Tatla

SPAIN — Spanish police intervene as Catalans hold independence poll

More than 760 people have been injured after Spanish police attempted to stop Catalans from voting in an illegal independence referendum earlier this week. There have been ongoing tensions in the country as Catalonia seeks self-determination. The culturally distinct region in the northeast of Spain already enjoys a semi-autonomous status. Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy has said that the referendum is unconstitutional because it threatens to cause a split in the nation.

With files from BBC News.

FRANCE — Fatal stabbing in Marseille connected to terrorism

Two women in the French city of Marseille were killed in a stabbing attack at the Saint Charles train station on Sunday. The attacker was killed by a French soldier who was at the train station at the time of the attack. As of this time, the police have not determined the reason for the attack. French parliament is considering expanding security and having identity checks around stations as permanent security measures this week.

With files from BBC News.

USA — North Korea claims American president has declared war

In a spate of recent tweets, US President Donald Trump made a threat towards North Korean regime leaders saying that they “won’t be around much longer.” North Korea’s foreign minister Ri Yong-ho said that North Korea sees the Tweet as a “declaration of war” by the United States and threatened retaliation.

Just heard Foreign Minister of North Korea speak at U.N. If he echoes thoughts of Little Rocket Man, they won’t be around much longer! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017

However, while both parties continue to talk about military action, neither seems to have taken steps towards actually starting a conflict. The UN spokesman Stéphane Dujarric said a diplomacy is the only way to solve the problem between the two nations.

With files from The Guardian.

GERMANY — Germans are now able to enter into same-sex marriage

This month marks the first time that same-sex couples will be able to get married in Germany after the parliament approved same-sex marriage in a vote of conscience this past summer. While many are thrilled that Germany will have this equality in marriage, there remains issues with the government registry. The system will not officially recognize same-sex marriages until next year and, in the meantime, couples will still be recorded as husband and wife.

With files from US News.