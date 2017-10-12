Must-see event: African Descent Evening

By: Alex Bloom

The African Students Association is hosting an African Descent Evening on Friday, October 13 from 6–9 p.m in the Saywell Atrium on Burnaby Campus. The event is centred around the celebration of various African cultures, and everyone is welcome. It will include music, dance, and food. It will also include fashion displays, so, as the Facebook event listing put it, “come dressed to the nines.” There will even be a photographer and a photo booth present to capture all the glamorous moments. While the event is free, it is filling up fast so if you plan to attend make sure to RSVP here.