French

Go back

Nutritious Nibbles: Greek halva

Arts

An affordable and easy-to-make dessert, perfect for family and friends gatherings or for a quiet night in

Peak Web
Peak Web
1 min.
0
22
ILLUSTRATION: Yan Ting Leung / The Peak

By: Sarah Venkatesh, SFU Student

I had finished my dinner when my father brought home a dessert I had never tried before. It looked like caramel bars and tasted like fudge. I asked my father what was placed before me, to which he simply replied,halva.” It was then that I discovered halva is a confectionery dish, most popular in East and Central Asia, Africa, Eastern Europe, and the Middle East. The dish can be made in many different ways depending on how each culture makes it, but it mainly consists of tahini paste or semolina flour, sweetener, as well as cardamom. During a visit to my grandmother’s place, she prepared a Greek version of halva using only a handful of ingredients:

  • ½ cups of Cream of Wheat
  • ¾ cups of sugar
  • 2 cups of water
  • 4 tablespoons of clarified butter (or just butter)
  • Additional toppings like almonds, raisins, pistachios, even ice cream or chocolate! (optional, but recommended)

Instructions:

  • Start by boiling your sugar and water together and whisking until the sugar dissolves. White sugar is considered the standard for making halva, but brown sugar also works if you want a richer caramel-like flavor. 
  • While the water and sugar are boiling together, melt your butter/clarified butter and add the Cream of Wheat. 
  • You want to make sure you cook the Cream of Wheat at very low heat until you can see it browning and separating (this could take around seven to ten minutes). 
  • When you see the separation, add your sugar-water mixture to the Cream of Wheat and continue to keep cooking until you see that it is no longer sticking to the pan. 
  • Turn off the stove and gently stir in your additional toppings (any nuts or raisins).

You can choose to wait until the halva cools completely, but I enjoy it when it’s still slightly hot. If you choose to completely cool the halva before eating, you can put it in a square pan and refrigerate it for six to eight hours, or overnight so it comes out as separate bars. 

This is a perfect, super easy dish to satisfy late night sweet cravings, and I hope you’ll enjoy it as much as I do! It’s quick to prepare and is rooted in several different cultures showing how this simple dish can offer both comfort and cultural history.

Was this article helpful?
0
0

Leave a Reply

Block title

CUPE Local 15 alleges Vancouver bargained in bad faith

News Peak Web -
By: Lucaiah Smith-Miodownik, News Writer A local union is alleging that the City of Vancouver did not bargain in good faith during agreements that were settled in August of last year. Instead, they claim, “the City violated the Labour Relations Code by “Intentionally withholding important information about its plans to implement far-reaching workforce reductions until after bargaining had concluded and the collective agreement had been ratified.” — Santino Scardillo, CUPE Local 15 acting president “CUPE Local 15, which represents more than 4,000 employees with the City, Park Board, and community centres,” believes that Vancouver was aware of the possibility of upcoming layoffs “as early as June 2025.”  This summer, mayor Ken Sim called for a 0% property tax increase, despite notes from city staff that a...

Read Next

Block title

CUPE Local 15 alleges Vancouver bargained in bad faith

News Peak Web -
By: Lucaiah Smith-Miodownik, News Writer A local union is alleging that the City of Vancouver did not bargain in good faith during agreements that were settled in August of last year. Instead, they claim, “the City violated the Labour Relations Code by “Intentionally withholding important information about its plans to implement far-reaching workforce reductions until after bargaining had concluded and the collective agreement had been ratified.” — Santino Scardillo, CUPE Local 15 acting president “CUPE Local 15, which represents more than 4,000 employees with the City, Park Board, and community centres,” believes that Vancouver was aware of the possibility of upcoming layoffs “as early as June 2025.”  This summer, mayor Ken Sim called for a 0% property tax increase, despite notes from city staff that a...

Block title

CUPE Local 15 alleges Vancouver bargained in bad faith

News Peak Web -
By: Lucaiah Smith-Miodownik, News Writer A local union is alleging that the City of Vancouver did not bargain in good faith during agreements that were settled in August of last year. Instead, they claim, “the City violated the Labour Relations Code by “Intentionally withholding important information about its plans to implement far-reaching workforce reductions until after bargaining had concluded and the collective agreement had been ratified.” — Santino Scardillo, CUPE Local 15 acting president “CUPE Local 15, which represents more than 4,000 employees with the City, Park Board, and community centres,” believes that Vancouver was aware of the possibility of upcoming layoffs “as early as June 2025.”  This summer, mayor Ken Sim called for a 0% property tax increase, despite notes from city staff that a...

Simon Fraser University’s independent student newspaper since 1965.

Contact us: [email protected]

© The Peak Publications Society 1965-2024

Simon Fraser University’s independent student newspaper since 1965.

Contact us:
[email protected]

© The Peak Publications Society 1965-2024