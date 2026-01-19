Sam Wiebe says a career in the arts is possible

By: Maya Barillas Mohan, Staff Writer

Looking beyond the fog of midterms and assignments, a career in the arts is actually quite possible in misty Vancouver. A case in point is the SFU English department’s Writer-in-Residence (WiR) program, which bridges aspiring writers to published ones to provide a valuable source of insight and mentorship. The Peak reached out to distinguished author and 2023 WiR consultant Sam Wiebe to gain some wisdom on what it means to be an artist living in Vancouver. Having published over 10 novels, Wiebe tells us that the daunting concept of “career artist” dissolves into something tangible through effort.

When asked to define what a “career artist” is, Wiebe is not exclusive with who he considers an artist. He stresses that one can consider themselves an artist, as long as you continue to do it. Wiebe furthers that being an artist can mean getting paid for what you make, or just simply supporting it with a job outside of the arts. Acknowledging the accelerating social problems Vancouver conceals under its beautiful glassy exterior, Wiebe reminds me that Vancouver is “incredibly expensive.” He adds, “I don’t blame anyone who cannot survive on what an artist makes.” He incorporates issues like gentrification and income disparity into his work and composes books that he believes are “richer” for their reflection of these issues.

Wiebe candidly shares that he has had “full-blown side gigs,” but is now primarily an artist, living off books and articles. He tells me that, with his first novel, he didn’t have an agent and was way out of his depth. When crediting his success as an artist at this current point in his career, Wiebe tells me that it begins with reading everything and putting in the effort.

“Most people don’t finish what they start, and that is the key thing.” — Sam Wiebe

“Like, not only working to the end of the story, but having the courage to send it out. Saying OK, people might hate this, they might not like it, but it’s no longer mine.” In addition to having an agent, part of his commercial success is treating his work like a professional at a day job. Wiebe demystifies the “fabled artist” (someone who only works when inspiration strikes) by explaining his ethos like that of a “lunchpail worker”: he shows up in the morning, puts in the grunt work of writing and researching, and sustains his career.

Championing the use of resources like the library and archives, Wiebe urges students to attend conferences and appreciate what they have access to at SFU. He refers to resources, including things “out of your wheelhouse (or comfort zone),” as crucial to making art. Even well after starting out, Wiebe tells me he engages with media out of his comfort zone for his current project. The only way to get through something is to do it, and it doesn’t require fancy equipment, besides a computer and self–motivation. Wiebe refutes the assumptions made about students today, saying that it’s just as true that “people still love literature and the written word and are willing to put in the time.”