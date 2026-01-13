Opinions in Dialogue: Christmas markets

By: Clara Xu, SFU Student, and Heidi Kwok, Staff Writer

Christmas markets are a hallmark of the festive season. A staple in countries like Germany and Austria, these open-air holiday markets are, unfortunately, few and far between in Western Canada. While much smaller and not as extravagant as its European counterparts,

Vancouver’s festive market tradition has been met with growing enthusiasm since the downtown debut at Jack Poole Plaza in 2010, leading to the opening of North Vancouver’s very own Shipyards Christmas Market at Lonsdale Quay

in hopes of hosting a market that is more accessible to single parents and low-income families. Two writers discuss their perspectives.

Clara: Where the Shipyards market really shines is dessert and drinks: they range from poffertjes, chimney cakes, brownies, giant cookies, maple taffy, and more. Their hot drink selection offered Christmas traditions like hot chocolate, apple cider, and mulled wine, in addition to chai and festive cocktails. They have a limited but classic Christmas repertoire of hot food, including pork hock, raclette, and schnitzel. Their shopping stands were fairly generic, selling locally made jewelry, crafts, and apparel. However, they have a fun variety of liquors and wines — my highlights include the iced apple cider and honey wine!

Heidi: The downtown Vancouver market offers a similar food scene, but with shorter queues and quicker service overall. For instance, buying a cup of glühwein took less than a minute downtown on a Friday evening compared to the endless lineups at the Shipyards market. There was also more variety in vendors, including European-style stalls selling everything from traditional handcrafted German Moravian stars to Eastern-European Matryoshka dolls, whereas the Shipyards hosted more locally made crafts sold by small businesses.

Clara: The Shipyards market becomes very lively when it gets dark and the Christmas lights are more visible. But, if I have to point out its weaknesses, the market’s set-up creates thin corridors connecting various plaza areas that make it difficult to walk around — big crowds in these corridors can make it difficult for mobility aid users, or people with strollers, to traverse through.

Heidi: Despite going on a Friday evening, the downtown market, while bustling, did not feel too crowded. Compared to the Shipyards, stalls created a continuous “street wall,” giving visitors the impression of being immersed in a real Christmas village. The German-styled Erzgebirge Christmas Pyramid centrepiece, combined with the beautiful light displays, also provided more photo opportunities while making the downtown market feel like a scene from out of a storybook.

Clara: Entry is free to the Shipyards market! This makes this market perfect for a spur-of-the-moment trip or big groups to attend without breaking the wallet. The market is a couple minutes walk away from the SeaBus — perfect for students with a U-Pass. There are also various paid and free parking lots nearby.

Heidi: OK, I know the cost of admission is the main complaint literally everyone has about the downtown market, but hear me out: GET THE SEASON PASS! The early November 13 to 30 pass costs $15.99 and the full season pass costs $32.99. It beats having to buy a full price general admissions ticket at $21.99 before tax.

Clara: To avoid long lineups at the Shipyards market, attend earlier in December, during the weekdays, or earlier in the day, as the market opens before noon. Make sure to try some hot cocoa or a snack when you visit the market stalls, the nearby Lonsdale Quay market, the Polygon Gallery, or the outdoor skate plaza.

Heidi: The downtown market is definitely not a last-minute activity to kill time during the holidays, but it is nonetheless enjoyable if you plan ahead for cheaper admission to get the most out of your experience!

Ultimately, if you’re willing to shell out a few extra bucks for a more authentic, fairy tale-like festive atmosphere, with more manageable crowds (because trust me, lining up for 30 minutes in the freezing rain and cold is not fun), then the downmarket is for you. However, if you don’t mind waiting in longer lines in lieu of a steep admission fee, then the Shipyards market is worth it.