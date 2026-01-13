French
French

Go back

Opinions in Dialogue: Christmas markets

Opinions

Which one is more worth your time and money?

Peak Web
Peak Web
3 min.
0
79
ILLUSTRATION: Sonya Janeshewski / The Peak

By: Clara Xu, SFU Student, and Heidi Kwok, Staff Writer

Christmas markets are a hallmark of the festive season. A staple in countries like Germany and Austria, these open-air holiday markets are, unfortunately, few and far between in Western Canada. While much smaller and not as extravagant as its European counterparts,

Vancouver’s festive market tradition has been met with growing enthusiasm since the downtown debut at Jack Poole Plaza in 2010, leading to the opening of North Vancouver’s very own Shipyards Christmas Market at Lonsdale Quay

in hopes of hosting a market that is more accessible to single parents and low-income families. Two writers discuss their perspectives.

Clara: Where the Shipyards market really shines is dessert and drinks: they range from poffertjes, chimney cakes, brownies, giant cookies, maple taffy, and more. Their hot drink selection offered Christmas traditions like hot chocolate, apple cider, and mulled wine, in addition to chai and festive cocktails. They have a limited but classic Christmas repertoire of hot food, including pork hock, raclette, and schnitzel. Their shopping stands were fairly generic, selling locally made jewelry, crafts, and apparel. However, they have a fun variety of liquors and wines — my highlights include the iced apple cider and honey wine!

Heidi: The downtown Vancouver market offers a similar food scene, but with shorter queues and quicker service overall. For instance, buying a cup of glühwein took less than a minute downtown on a Friday evening compared to the endless lineups at the Shipyards market. There was also more variety in vendors, including European-style stalls selling everything from traditional handcrafted German Moravian stars to Eastern-European Matryoshka dolls, whereas the Shipyards hosted more locally made crafts sold by small businesses. 

Clara: The Shipyards market becomes very lively when it gets dark and the Christmas lights are more visible. But, if I have to point out its weaknesses, the market’s set-up creates thin corridors connecting various plaza areas that make it difficult to walk around — big crowds in these corridors can make it difficult for mobility aid users, or people with strollers, to traverse through.

Heidi: Despite going on a Friday evening, the downtown market, while bustling, did not feel too crowded. Compared to the Shipyards, stalls created a continuous “street wall,” giving visitors the impression of being immersed in a real Christmas village. The German-styled Erzgebirge Christmas Pyramid centrepiece, combined with the beautiful light displays, also provided more photo opportunities while making the downtown market feel like a scene from out of a storybook.

Clara: Entry is free to the Shipyards market! This makes this market perfect for a spur-of-the-moment trip or big groups to attend without breaking the wallet. The market is a couple minutes walk away from the SeaBus — perfect for students with a U-Pass. There are also various paid and free parking lots nearby.

Heidi: OK, I know the cost of admission is the main complaint literally everyone has about the downtown market, but hear me out: GET THE SEASON PASS! The early November 13 to 30 pass costs $15.99 and the full season pass costs $32.99. It beats having to buy a full price general admissions ticket at $21.99 before tax. 

Clara: To avoid long lineups at the Shipyards market, attend earlier in December, during the weekdays, or earlier in the day, as the market opens before noon. Make sure to try some hot cocoa or a snack when you visit the market stalls, the nearby Lonsdale Quay market, the Polygon Gallery, or the outdoor skate plaza

Heidi: The downtown market is definitely not a last-minute activity to kill time during the holidays, but it is nonetheless enjoyable if you plan ahead for cheaper admission to get the most out of your experience!

Ultimately, if you’re willing to shell out a few extra bucks for a more authentic, fairy tale-like festive atmosphere, with more manageable crowds (because trust me, lining up for 30 minutes in the freezing rain and cold is not fun), then the downmarket is for you. However, if you don’t mind waiting in longer lines in lieu of a steep admission fee, then the Shipyards market is worth it.

Was this article helpful?
0
0

Leave a Reply

Block title

Celebrating Tamil Heritage Month in Canada

Arts Peak Web -
By: Heidi Kwok, Staff Writer Content warning: mention of genocide. January 2026 marks the 10th anniversary of Tamil Heritage Month in Canada. A decade ago, its designation was passed unanimously in the House of Commons to “recognize the contributions that Tamil Canadians have made to Canadian society, the richness of the Tamil language and culture, and the importance of educating and reflecting upon Tamil heritage for future generations.” The period from mid-January to mid-February (or “Thai”as known in the Tamil calendar), in particular, was chosen due to its significance to the Tamil community, coinciding with Thai Pongal — a four-day harvest festival celebrating the Sun God, and farmers, along with ancient rituals, feasts, and the enjoyment of a boiled sweet rice known as pongal. Tamil is a South...

Read Next

Block title

Celebrating Tamil Heritage Month in Canada

Arts Peak Web -
By: Heidi Kwok, Staff Writer Content warning: mention of genocide. January 2026 marks the 10th anniversary of Tamil Heritage Month in Canada. A decade ago, its designation was passed unanimously in the House of Commons to “recognize the contributions that Tamil Canadians have made to Canadian society, the richness of the Tamil language and culture, and the importance of educating and reflecting upon Tamil heritage for future generations.” The period from mid-January to mid-February (or “Thai”as known in the Tamil calendar), in particular, was chosen due to its significance to the Tamil community, coinciding with Thai Pongal — a four-day harvest festival celebrating the Sun God, and farmers, along with ancient rituals, feasts, and the enjoyment of a boiled sweet rice known as pongal. Tamil is a South...

Block title

Celebrating Tamil Heritage Month in Canada

Arts Peak Web -
By: Heidi Kwok, Staff Writer Content warning: mention of genocide. January 2026 marks the 10th anniversary of Tamil Heritage Month in Canada. A decade ago, its designation was passed unanimously in the House of Commons to “recognize the contributions that Tamil Canadians have made to Canadian society, the richness of the Tamil language and culture, and the importance of educating and reflecting upon Tamil heritage for future generations.” The period from mid-January to mid-February (or “Thai”as known in the Tamil calendar), in particular, was chosen due to its significance to the Tamil community, coinciding with Thai Pongal — a four-day harvest festival celebrating the Sun God, and farmers, along with ancient rituals, feasts, and the enjoyment of a boiled sweet rice known as pongal. Tamil is a South...

Simon Fraser University’s independent student newspaper since 1965.

Contact us: [email protected]

© The Peak Publications Society 1965-2024

Simon Fraser University’s independent student newspaper since 1965.

Contact us:
[email protected]

© The Peak Publications Society 1965-2024