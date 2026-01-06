Clichés contain pearls of human wisdom

By: Noeka Nimmervoll, Staff Writer

The question of “what do I do with my life?” seems to occupy the psyche of many people. Which isn’t odd considering the relevance of existential questions and their resulting answers on shaping the trajectories of our lives. As we get older, we start to realize that nobody really knows what they’re doing. How do we find meaning in this vast continuum that we call life? One method that I’ve found to figure out the answer is through clichés like live, laugh, love. We all love to harp on the white mom who has found comfort in a cursive sign boasting this statement, but there really is something to this message.

On a personal level, figuring out what’s important in my life has been difficult, but the answer came to me in a rather casual, non-academic setting: sitting at the bar talking with my friends. Laughing, enjoying others’ company, relaxing after work. That’s when the epiphany hit me: it really is just live, laugh, love! How corny, I know.

It’s unfortunate that clichés have gained a negative reputation as phrases that are overused, and indicate a lack of original thought from the speaker or writer. Of course, there may be cases where this is true. If you’re to declare that your New Year’s resolution is to get fit and be healthier, you don’t want to hear someone tell you, “Well, actions speak louder than words.” You just want that person to hush. However, it seems that oftentimes they don’t understand the meaning behind the clichés that they hear, leading to undeserved judgment. However, clichés can be a tool of incredible insight into the human condition if they are understood. Instead of rolling your eyes at home decor that proudly boasts live, laugh, love, consider why this phrase has become immortalized in our context.

Ignorance is bliss is another phrase that echoed around me many times in childhood, and now provides me with a different perspective on aging and knowledge — and makes me jealous of my baby cousin. But it also makes me grateful for my childhood, even the times where I was utterly lost and confused. Part of understanding the meaning behind clichés is getting older and experiencing life.

Clichés are a fascinating subsection of speech that provide a log of common human thoughts throughout history.

If you ever want insight into your circumstances, it might help you to know what the common consensus is.