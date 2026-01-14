Celebrating Tamil Heritage Month in Canada

By: Heidi Kwok, Staff Writer

Content warning: mention of genocide.

January 2026 marks the 10th anniversary of Tamil Heritage Month in Canada. A decade ago, its designation was passed unanimously in the House of Commons to “recognize the contributions that Tamil Canadians have made to Canadian society, the richness of the Tamil language and culture, and the importance of educating and reflecting upon Tamil heritage for future generations.” The period from mid-January to mid-February (or “Thai”as known in the Tamil calendar), in particular, was chosen due to its significance to the Tamil community, coinciding with Thai Pongal — a four-day harvest festival celebrating the Sun God, and farmers, along with ancient rituals, feasts, and the enjoyment of a boiled sweet rice known as pongal.

Tamil is a South Asian language spoken across southern India, Singapore, and Sri Lanka. It is one of the oldest surviving languages in the world, with an extensive archaeological and literary past stretching back over 2,000 years, and is currently spoken by over 70 million people. Since the 1940s, Canada has slowly become home to one of the largest Tamil diasporas in the world. In 1983, Tamil migrants to Canada increased substantially in the wake of ethnic persecution and genocide in Sri Lanka — still ongoing today — which then led to a civil war lasting just under three decades.

This year’s theme is “Our land, our roots: Celebrating Tamil ancestral spaces and time.” To meaningfully connect with the diversity of ancient Tamil homelands, the regions of Tamil Eelam and Tamil Nadu were chosen as the focal point of this year’s celebration. While these areas aren’t representative of all origins and backgrounds,

the Tamil Heritage Month Council is calling on Tamil Canadians to reflect on the “deep connection between Tamil history, identity, and place — honouring where we come from and the lands we continue to build community on today.

Over on the east coast in Toronto, the month is marked by an opening ceremony, followed by an evening of cultural entertainment, a fashion week to showcase Tamil heritage styles, along with city hall reception to acknowledge Tamil youth community leaders. Pongal festivals are also held in Quebec, organized by regional Tamil Canadian grassroot organizations. Here in BC, the Vancouver Tamilians Society will be hosting a Pongal celebration on January 18, from 5:00 p.m.–11:00 p.m., at the Fraserview Banquet Hall at 8240 Fraser St. in Vancouver. For an entrance fee of $25, attendees can expect to be treated to cultural performances, traditional and contemporary Tamil dance, and live DJ music, as well as a special 18-course traditional Pongal feast. This is a great opportunity to learn more about Tamil culture, so don’t forget to check it out!