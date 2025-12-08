French

Go back

CHRISTMAS CANCELLED: Mariah Carey refuses to defrost

Humour

IT’S (not) TIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIMMME!

Peak Web
Peak Web
2 min.
0
129
ILLUSTRATION: Cliff Ebora / The Peak

By: Heidi Kwok, Staff Writer

BREAKING NEWS — Mariah Carey, the official “Queen of Christmas,” is refusing to defrost. The beloved American singer, best known for her 1994 hit “All I Want For Christmas is You,” remains stubbornly encased within her ice cube in the North Pole, despite desperate pleas from Christmas enthusiasts across the globe. This unprecedented act marks a shocking departure from her annual thawing pattern, which occurs every October 31 at precisely 11:59 p.m. EDT. Usually, Carey emerges from her icy hibernation to declare, “IT’S TIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIME.” 

Shopping malls worldwide were the first to notice the glitch, when, upon pulling up their festive playlists at 7:00 a.m. on November 1, store managers were horrified to discover that “All I Want For Christmas is You” had mysteriously vanished from existence. In North America, megachains such as Walmart and the Real Canadian Superstore were left scrambling without Carey’s seasonal anthem to force minimum-wage retail workers into a state of holiday cheer. Miraculously, a merchandise stocking associate we interviewed didn’t seem to mind. In fact, they even celebrated this misfortune. “Last year, I had to endure an endless loop of Carey’s ear-splitting, whistle vocals, and jingling bells for the entirety of my 12-hour shifts during November and December. My ears are still undergoing therapy for the trauma.”

Story update (posted 3 minutes ago): We are back with an update. Carey’s frozen state has prompted the US government to issue a DEFCON 1 alert. The Pentagon has deployed crisis negotiation officers to the Arctic and is actively monitoring the crisis. They are attempting to establish communication with Carey’s long-time publicist, who has reportedly barricaded herself, along with the ice cube containing Carey, behind the heavy steel vault hidden beneath the singer’s winter fortress. 

“My fellow Americans. This is an urgent priority of my administration,” President Donald Trump stated in an Oval Office address. “If Mariah doesn’t smarten up, I might just have to replace her with Onijah Robinson. I’ll do it. Don’t make me do it, Marinara Carney!”

An official list of demands has been published by Carey’s publicist, which, among 75 other stipulations, asks for “exclusive rights to the ‘Queen of Christmas’ title” and a “formal apology from Canada for allowing Michael Bublé to defrost before Carey, which ‘severely undermined the sacred timing of the holiday season.’”

Without Mariah Carey’s signature five-octave range and champagne-glass shattering G7 whistle register note, the world has been plunged into an eerie silence. In an effort to accelerate Carey’s defrosting, the Trump administration has proposed a controversial plan to speed up global warming by slashing more carbon reduction and climate action policies. 

“We do not negotiate with terrorists,” Trump yelled in his second Oval Office address of the day. “I’ve known this was coming for a long time, and I’ve personally baked in a contingency plan. As a first step, I’ve already withdrawn our great nation from the Paris Agreement! I will also personally oversee the suspension of US climate regulations, amp up oil and gas drilling in the North, and ensure that all renewable energy projects are cancelled. #Drillbabydrill #MakeMarianaSayItsTimeAgain.”

This is a story that The Peak will continue to cover as developments continue. We reached out to Mariah Carey for a statement, but received an autographed chunk of ice in return. 

 

Was this article helpful?
0
0

Leave a Reply

Block title

SFU employee spills the tea about her embezzlement-obsessed colleague

Humour Peak Web -
By: Noeka Nimmervoll, Staff Investigator The following is a satirical and fictional commentary.  Oh boy, do we have some juicy tea for you. Have you ever wanted to say, “Fuck the system!” and chug some milk while your boss has his back turned? Way to go, you sabotaging legend. But what if I told you an SFU employee stole $200,000 from the university to fund a luxury vacation to the Pochonos? How would you feel then?  An SFU employee, Jane Doe, has allegedly done just that. The Peak spoke to a staff member of the academic and administrative services office to learn more.  We will refer to the staff member as Madge to protect her identity. Madge volunteered information to the publication when a member of The Peak...

Read Next

Block title

SFU employee spills the tea about her embezzlement-obsessed colleague

Humour Peak Web -
By: Noeka Nimmervoll, Staff Investigator The following is a satirical and fictional commentary.  Oh boy, do we have some juicy tea for you. Have you ever wanted to say, “Fuck the system!” and chug some milk while your boss has his back turned? Way to go, you sabotaging legend. But what if I told you an SFU employee stole $200,000 from the university to fund a luxury vacation to the Pochonos? How would you feel then?  An SFU employee, Jane Doe, has allegedly done just that. The Peak spoke to a staff member of the academic and administrative services office to learn more.  We will refer to the staff member as Madge to protect her identity. Madge volunteered information to the publication when a member of The Peak...

Block title

SFU employee spills the tea about her embezzlement-obsessed colleague

Humour Peak Web -
By: Noeka Nimmervoll, Staff Investigator The following is a satirical and fictional commentary.  Oh boy, do we have some juicy tea for you. Have you ever wanted to say, “Fuck the system!” and chug some milk while your boss has his back turned? Way to go, you sabotaging legend. But what if I told you an SFU employee stole $200,000 from the university to fund a luxury vacation to the Pochonos? How would you feel then?  An SFU employee, Jane Doe, has allegedly done just that. The Peak spoke to a staff member of the academic and administrative services office to learn more.  We will refer to the staff member as Madge to protect her identity. Madge volunteered information to the publication when a member of The Peak...

Simon Fraser University’s independent student newspaper since 1965.

Contact us: [email protected]

© The Peak Publications Society 1965-2024

Simon Fraser University’s independent student newspaper since 1965.

Contact us:
[email protected]

© The Peak Publications Society 1965-2024