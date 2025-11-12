international studies
The Taphouse Coquitlam

Go back

Incorporating the lessons of Bandi Chhor Divas in today’s world

Features

The celebration isn’t a relic of the past, but a guide for a solidaristic future

Peak Web
Peak Web
3 min.
0
92
ILLUSTRATION: Sonya Janeshewski / The Peak

By: Mason Narinder Singh Mattu, Section Editor

Bandi Chhor Divas is a celebration born from the events that took place after Guru Hargobind Sahib Ji, the sixth guru of Sikhi (anglicized as Sikhism), was released from wrongful imprisonment by the oppressive Mughal Empire. This event in 1619 stamped a historic act of solidarity onto the pages of history. The Mughals had an intolerance toward religious minorities, and they wished to destroy the Sikh faith, as it was becoming a symbol of resistance against their oppressive rule. After the emperor’s advisors insisted he release Guru Hargobind Sahib Ji, the emperor agreed to his release. However, Guru Ji demanded the other prisoners, 52 princes, be freed as well. Condescendingly, the Mughal emperor agreed, with the condition that only those who were able to hold onto his cloak could leave. Shrewdly, the Guru found a way to do just that. He had the princes hold onto the tassels of a cloak that he commissioned. 

Guru Ji walked in tandem with these individuals on a journey that would today be around a 13-hour car ride. Upon his return, the whole town of Amristar had celebrated their return with lit-up lamps and bright lights. This day would come to be known in Sikhi as Bandi Chhor Divas. On October 21, Canadian Sikhs came together at Gurudwaras and participated in the same lighting ceremonies to honour the liberation of the oppressed.  

From this event, we can learn the power of solidarity and care for others. It would’ve been easier for Guru Ji to walk away unscathed without looking back. However, Bandi Chhor Divas shouldn’t just be discussed in the past tense. The reverberations of Guru Ji’s teachings echo just as clearly in our world today as they did the day he made that selfless sacrifice. His solidaristic act teaches us the importance of solidarity and shared interest in the betterment of all humans. In fact, in the last term of the Ardas prayer (called Sarbat da bhala), Sikhs say: ਨਾਨਕ ਨਾਮ ਚੜ੍ਹਦੀ ਕਲਾ ॥ ਤੇਰੇ ਭਾਣੇ ਸਰਬੱਤ ਦਾ ਭਲਾ ॥Through this, we ask God to ensure that everyone in the world lives and prospers in peace, regardless of their religion or geographic location. Sikhi also teaches us the importance of seva, or selfless service for others. 

How can we live with ourselves if we aren’t doing everything in our power to promote peace for all? When we aren’t acting in alignment with seva? Or as we stand by while Israel continues to ethnically cleanse the Palestinian population, a campaign that has ended the life of at least one Palestinian child every hour on average since 2023? When 200,000 Ukrainian children have been forcibly deported to Russia during the illegal invasion of Ukraine? Or when the cries of Afghans under Taliban rule are being ignored and silenced

Who are we to stay silent, under the guise of neutrality, while violating a core tenet of humanity — empathy? How dare we ignore the principles of Bandi Chhor Divas?

Guru Ji’s cloak, equipped with tassels, serves as a physical representation of the connection between ourselves and oppressed people all over the world. Whatever privilege we might hold can be the tassels that we extend to others. To help the silenced voices of the oppressed and support them in their efforts to liberate themselves. 

Bandi Chhor Divas is more than just a time to celebrate with family or eat sweets; it is a time when we’re reminded of our responsibility towards our communities. Bandi Chhor Divas helps us recognize the importance of reaching out in solidarity with oppressed people from all over the world. This year, with a diva in my hand, I will proudly light a candle for all those who have died as a result of famine, war, ethnic cleansing, and broader violence

Sikhi isn’t a ritualistic religion — and I don’t believe in rituals. The only way to avoid ritualization on Bandi Chhor Divas is to take action after you light your diva. As I place my diva on the porch of my home, I remember the sacrifices that Guru Hargobind Sahib Ji made in 1619. But I won’t stop there. I’ll use my voice to lift up the oppressed. I’ll continue to educate myself about our shared humanity so I can carry on Guru Ji’s selflessness. After I walk back inside my home after lighting my diva, the real work begins. I refuse to be complacent or silent as members of the human race continue to suffer. Solidarity is needed so we can liberate the oppressed. 

 

Was this article helpful?
0
0

Block title

Dining workers speak to poor working conditions

News Peak Web -
By: Lucaiah Smith-Miodownik, News Writer On October 7, a Reddit user posted to r/simonfraser concerning the possibility of a dining worker strike across SFU’s Burnaby campus. The message, which is from Contract Worker Justice (CWJ) @SFU, asserted that SFU “hasn’t budged on insourcing workers and is now trying to walk back its commitments to living wage.” The post also mentioned “a very heated labour environment on campus with several possible strikes and actions for precarious workers upcoming.”  The Peak corresponded with Preet Sangha, a UNITE HERE Local 40 union representative, who spoke with two dining hall employees and forwarded their responses to us via email. Local 40 “represents workers throughout BC who work in hotels, food service, and airports.” Names have been changed to protect their...

Read Next

Block title

Dining workers speak to poor working conditions

News Peak Web -
By: Lucaiah Smith-Miodownik, News Writer On October 7, a Reddit user posted to r/simonfraser concerning the possibility of a dining worker strike across SFU’s Burnaby campus. The message, which is from Contract Worker Justice (CWJ) @SFU, asserted that SFU “hasn’t budged on insourcing workers and is now trying to walk back its commitments to living wage.” The post also mentioned “a very heated labour environment on campus with several possible strikes and actions for precarious workers upcoming.”  The Peak corresponded with Preet Sangha, a UNITE HERE Local 40 union representative, who spoke with two dining hall employees and forwarded their responses to us via email. Local 40 “represents workers throughout BC who work in hotels, food service, and airports.” Names have been changed to protect their...
Picked For You

Today’s Top Picks,

For You

A woman standing in front of a mosaic

Lorena Alvarado explores memory in Lost Chapters

copy August 29, 2025

By: Michelle Young, Co-Editor-in-Chief Lost Chapters (or Los capítulos perdidos) is a quiet and tender documentary/fiction hybrid set in Caracas, Venezuela. The film follows Ena, who is searching for “forgotten writer” Rafael Bolívar Coronado across the city. Lost Chapters will be premiering at the Vancouver Latin American Film Festival on…

Continue →
Ash Currie walking in the Bizarre category at the 2023 Supernatural kiki ball in Vancouver wearing an ethereal red and white mushroom costume. They’re holding a smaller red and white mushroom in their hand.

SFYou: Costume designer Ash Currie

Peak Web August 15, 2025

By: C Icart, Co-Editor-in-Chief Ash Currie is a master’s student in the department of political science. When they’re not acing their coursework, they can be found getting their 10s at a local ball. Their costumes are elaborate and unique, and their passion for creating is infectious: they’ve embodied an ethereal…

Continue →
This is a poster of What Happened to the Wolf?

Queerness, death, and resistance in What Happened to the Wolf?

Peak Web August 7, 2025

By: Thwin Than Thar Nway, SFU Student Content warning: Brief mention of suicide and homophobia.  War doesn’t just destroy homes, take lives, or displace millions. In Myanmar, the civil war has also tried to silence the soul of the country: its songs, its art, and, especially, its media. In 2021…

Continue →
A beautiful look over Vancouver’s waterfront. However, instead of the usual ball of Science World, it has been replaced with a . . . soccer ball?! The soccer ball reads the word “FIFA” on the top.

Vancouver to transform Science World into giant soccer ball

Peak Web August 6, 2025

By: Lucaiah Smith-Miodownik The City of Vancouver has been selected to host several FIFA World Cup games next summer. Exciting, right? In preparation for the ball-tastic event, FIFA created a list of demands the city must implement as it prepares for the influx of players and fans, with various beautification…

Continue →
A photo of Sean Orr sitting on a desk, a name tag in front of him.

SFYou: Punk rocker in local politics Sean Orr

Peak Web July 24, 2025

By: Yildiz Subuk, Staff Writer Sean Orr recently completed his bachelor of arts in geography and political science at SFU. After beginning his studies at UBC and dropping out, Orr pursued writing for local publication Scout Magazine. Orr — who is also a vocalist in Vancouver-based punk rock group, NEEDS…

Continue →
This is a photo taken somewhere in Asia in a jam-packed city area where many people are seen wearing masks.

Summer COVID-19 surge looms

Peak Web June 16, 2025

By: Ashima Shukla, Staff Writer Public health researchers warn of a potential global summer surge as a new highly transmissible COVID-19 variant spreads across Asia. NB.1.8.1 has been classified as a “variant under monitoring” by the World Health Organization and has already been detected in the United States and Canada.…

Continue →
photo of Skytrain expo line

TransLink’s fare enforcement blitz is a terrible idea

Peak Web January 9, 2025

By: Yagya Parihar, SFU Student In my lifetime of using public transit, I only remember having been fare checked three times. All three times were in BC while exiting SkyTrain stations in late 2024. I tapped my pass on the fare gate, and the transit cop asked to see my…

Continue →
This is a photo of an empty SUB hallway that features the “SFSS Admin Offices” room. Next to the room is a big bulletin board with about 30 neatly lined-up posters and a big red number 3 to indicate the level of the SUB.

Five SFSS full-time union staff receive layoff notices

Peak Web August 6, 2025

By: Corbett Gildersleve, News Writer and Hannah Fraser, News Editor The Simon Fraser Student Society (SFSS) has initiated staff layoffs, with five out of eight full-time union positions affected as of July 25. All the positions either support student activities or the SFSS’ operations, and do not include SFSS executives.…

Continue →
This is a photo of the SFU Surrey Engineering Building from the inside. There are numerous levels to the building, artificial trees, and a wide staircase in the photo.

TSSU speaks on latest updates to IP policy

Peak Web July 29, 2025

By: Corbett Gildersleve, News Writer As recently reported by The Peak, the Senate reviewed and discussed a new draft version of its intellectual property (IP) policy solely focused on the commercialization of inventions and software. Based on community feedback, they split the IP policy into two: one for inventions and…

Continue →

Block title

Dining workers speak to poor working conditions

News Peak Web -
By: Lucaiah Smith-Miodownik, News Writer On October 7, a Reddit user posted to r/simonfraser concerning the possibility of a dining worker strike across SFU’s Burnaby campus. The message, which is from Contract Worker Justice (CWJ) @SFU, asserted that SFU “hasn’t budged on insourcing workers and is now trying to walk back its commitments to living wage.” The post also mentioned “a very heated labour environment on campus with several possible strikes and actions for precarious workers upcoming.”  The Peak corresponded with Preet Sangha, a UNITE HERE Local 40 union representative, who spoke with two dining hall employees and forwarded their responses to us via email. Local 40 “represents workers throughout BC who work in hotels, food service, and airports.” Names have been changed to protect their...

Get the Latest News Right in Your Inbox

Subscribe

    Simon Fraser University’s independent student newspaper since 1965.

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © The Peak Publications Society 1965-2024

    Simon Fraser University’s independent student newspaper since 1965.

    Contact us:
    [email protected]

    © The Peak Publications Society 1965-2024