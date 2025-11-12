Incorporating the lessons of Bandi Chhor Divas in today’s world

By: Mason Narinder Singh Mattu, Section Editor

Bandi Chhor Divas is a celebration born from the events that took place after Guru Hargobind Sahib Ji, the sixth guru of Sikhi (anglicized as Sikhism), was released from wrongful imprisonment by the oppressive Mughal Empire. This event in 1619 stamped a historic act of solidarity onto the pages of history. The Mughals had an intolerance toward religious minorities, and they wished to destroy the Sikh faith, as it was becoming a symbol of resistance against their oppressive rule. After the emperor’s advisors insisted he release Guru Hargobind Sahib Ji, the emperor agreed to his release. However, Guru Ji demanded the other prisoners, 52 princes, be freed as well. Condescendingly, the Mughal emperor agreed, with the condition that only those who were able to hold onto his cloak could leave. Shrewdly, the Guru found a way to do just that. He had the princes hold onto the tassels of a cloak that he commissioned.

Guru Ji walked in tandem with these individuals on a journey that would today be around a 13-hour car ride. Upon his return, the whole town of Amristar had celebrated their return with lit-up lamps and bright lights. This day would come to be known in Sikhi as Bandi Chhor Divas. On October 21, Canadian Sikhs came together at Gurudwaras and participated in the same lighting ceremonies to honour the liberation of the oppressed.

From this event, we can learn the power of solidarity and care for others. It would’ve been easier for Guru Ji to walk away unscathed without looking back. However, Bandi Chhor Divas shouldn’t just be discussed in the past tense. The reverberations of Guru Ji’s teachings echo just as clearly in our world today as they did the day he made that selfless sacrifice. His solidaristic act teaches us the importance of solidarity and shared interest in the betterment of all humans. In fact, in the last term of the Ardas prayer (called Sarbat da bhala), Sikhs say: ਨਾਨਕ ਨਾਮ ਚੜ੍ਹਦੀ ਕਲਾ ॥ ਤੇਰੇ ਭਾਣੇ ਸਰਬੱਤ ਦਾ ਭਲਾ ॥Through this, we ask God to ensure that everyone in the world lives and prospers in peace, regardless of their religion or geographic location. Sikhi also teaches us the importance of seva, or selfless service for others.

How can we live with ourselves if we aren’t doing everything in our power to promote peace for all? When we aren’t acting in alignment with seva? Or as we stand by while Israel continues to ethnically cleanse the Palestinian population, a campaign that has ended the life of at least one Palestinian child every hour on average since 2023? When 200,000 Ukrainian children have been forcibly deported to Russia during the illegal invasion of Ukraine? Or when the cries of Afghans under Taliban rule are being ignored and silenced?

Who are we to stay silent, under the guise of neutrality, while violating a core tenet of humanity — empathy? How dare we ignore the principles of Bandi Chhor Divas?

Guru Ji’s cloak, equipped with tassels, serves as a physical representation of the connection between ourselves and oppressed people all over the world. Whatever privilege we might hold can be the tassels that we extend to others. To help the silenced voices of the oppressed and support them in their efforts to liberate themselves.

Bandi Chhor Divas is more than just a time to celebrate with family or eat sweets; it is a time when we’re reminded of our responsibility towards our communities. Bandi Chhor Divas helps us recognize the importance of reaching out in solidarity with oppressed people from all over the world. This year, with a diva in my hand, I will proudly light a candle for all those who have died as a result of famine, war, ethnic cleansing, and broader violence.

Sikhi isn’t a ritualistic religion — and I don’t believe in rituals. The only way to avoid ritualization on Bandi Chhor Divas is to take action after you light your diva. As I place my diva on the porch of my home, I remember the sacrifices that Guru Hargobind Sahib Ji made in 1619. But I won’t stop there. I’ll use my voice to lift up the oppressed. I’ll continue to educate myself about our shared humanity so I can carry on Guru Ji’s selflessness. After I walk back inside my home after lighting my diva, the real work begins. I refuse to be complacent or silent as members of the human race continue to suffer. Solidarity is needed so we can liberate the oppressed.