Political apathy is a privilege

By: Zahra Khan, SFU Student

Politics drive our world, and refusing to engage in them becomes a political stance within itself. The reality of the matter is that the state is political, so is the body — so is my gender, the colour of my skin, the religious values that I advocate for, and my sexual orientation. So, what would really happen if I refused to acknowledge the role of politics in the social sphere? Believe it or not, I would still be stating an opinion — one of political apathy, where my privileges help me deny the impacts of the inequalities that affect everyone else.

Apoliticality manifests as inaction. This inaction comes into play when I refuse to stand up for myself. And the greater inaction emerges as a form of political apathy, where I fail to stand up for others. Usually, my privileges are the culprits that keep me from acting. This inaction comes at a great price: keeping others unfree. The destruction of the entrenched systems of inequality and oppression is undoubtedly a loftier goal than caring for others. I cannot attack someone’s rights and livelihood, or reinforce systems of oppression through my inaction, while claiming that I am politically neutral. I’m merely ignoring the collective circumstance that keeps us all down.

Liberating oneself means liberating others. I am taking a certain political stance if I refuse to see that others are unfree. What about the laws that govern our free healthcare being overturned — what about the threat of repeals to abortion laws, of pipelines being built on Indigenous land? These issues might not affect me personally, but my refusal to think or act in solidarity is where harm is caused. This is why it’s essential for all of us to participate. This can take many forms: casting ballots, protesting, and participating equally in good government. Moreover, on a more local level, we can participate by getting involved in our communities. From learning about the diverse communities that exist in your vicinity, to attending our local city councils. And on a personal level, we can voice our opinion on the dinner table, when it’s safe to do so. All of which are a political stance that helps us be a part of our societies. Apathy does not wait for us to insist on political neutrality before creeping in to destroy our ability to exercise our political rights.

This is where refusing to act moves away from neutrality and towards not using rights to their fullest capacity. We need to understand that in order to be free ourselves, we must support the freedom of others, and exercise the privileges we have to support them.

We must recognize that being apolitical reinforces systems of oppression.

Times are dire, but people must attain the will to care, the will to speak up, and the will to take a stand when the time is nigh.