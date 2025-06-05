What Grinds Our Gears: Ignoring laundry etiquette

By: Michelle Young, Co-Editor-in-Chief

Last year, I wrote a piece about how shared laundry rooms grind my gears. Well, upon reflection — it is not the shared laundry rooms that bother me, but rather, the completely irrational and inconsiderate attitude that other people display in them.

One day, I was going to do my laundry, when I noticed two giant IKEA bags topped to the brim with colourful bath mats sitting by the sink. The bath mats were spilling out of these bags onto the counter. I thought nothing of it at the time (though it is disgusting), and loaded my laundry into a free machine. When I returned to pick it up, I was horrified to find one of these nasty bath mats smothered on top of the machine I had loaded. Laying askew, glaring at me with filthy, dust-filled eyes, I took a deep breath and attempted to open the machine without touching it.

When I came back later on, to pick up my clean sheets from the dryer, I was even more disturbed to find that these bath mats had been shoved into the drying machines with “HOT” and “HEAVY” written on the cycle. This is a fire hazard! While luckily my building did not burn down, I truly wish it wasn’t so much to ask that people do not stick an abundance of rubber into a steaming hot drying machine. And honestly, what are you doing with so many bath mats anyways? Why do you need 50 of them? Can’t you keep flammables away from the laundry room like the rest of us?