Peak Speaks: Answers from r/simonfraser!

The Peak hits Reddit to ask SFU students some thought-provoking questions

By: Mason Mattu, Humour Editor

Q: If you had to marry a building on campus, which one would it be and why?

u/Matt_The_Slime: “Marry the library, wait for it to die from asbestos poisoning, take all its money after. EZ.”

u/manOmanytendies42: “The Lorne Davies Complex. I can fix her.”

u/Abscissaur: “I’d marry the AQ. I like my buildings how I like my partners: dark, sharp-edged, labyrinthine, and full of koi fish.”

u/AdWhole9935: “I’d marry the W.A.C. Bennett Library — because who wouldn’t want a partner that’s cold, confusing, constantly under construction, and full of information that no one wants to hear about? Nothing says ‘til death do us part’ like fluorescent lighting and the emotional warmth of a concrete bunker.”