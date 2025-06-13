Italian Day returns to the Drive

By: Abigail Streifel, Peak Associate

On June 8, Italian Day returns to Commercial Drive! The annual festival celebrates the culture and heritage of Italian Canadians with live music, food, and fun activities in Vancouver’s Little Italy. This year marks the 15th anniversary of the event that has brought so much excitement to Vancouver. The theme this year is Mille Baci, meaning a thousand kisses, which “[conveys] a magnified expression of love and respect” for the community that has supported the Italian Day festivities since it first started. The festival also takes place during Italian Heritage Month, the perfect time to appreciate the country’s culture. Join the celebration and check out any of the following events and attractions, or the many more happening along 14 blocks of Commercial Drive.

With attractions at seven intersections, there’s a lot to see on Italian Day. Enjoy diverse types of music, from classic Italian songs to opera to pop, acoustic, and jazz, all performed live on the festival’s stages. Follow along as contestants in the Giovani Talenti talent show compete. You can also enjoy the beautiful vocals of the Children’s Folk Choir, join in a dance party led by one of many DJs, or even catch surprise performances by the Vancouver Street Opera! There’s more entertainment than just music — the festival features fashion shows exhibiting designer Italian style from creators like Atelier GRANDI, JAC, and Kalena Shoes. Stilt walkers, jugglers, and living statues will also be performing throughout the day.

Of course, such a celebration wouldn’t be complete without food. Connect with fellow community members by appreciating “delicious food and drink from Drive merchants, vendors, and al fresco patios.” Montano’s Food, which provides “chef-prepared, ready to eat” meals, will be at the festival for the first time this year! La Grotta del Formaggio, a deli known for its delicious sandwiches, will also have a tent set up outside their shop. Café Calabria, another local business, will be joining in the excitement, too. You can also enjoy a “variety of local beers and Italian wines on tap” in one of the event’s multiple beverage gardens. Plus, both adults and youth will compete in pasta eating contests, racing to eat a plate without using their hands.

The excitement will continue with various activities for festival-goers to participate in! Carnival games offer the chance to win some prizes or simply to have some fun. Italian Day also promises “fun for the whole famiglia,” with a children’s zone where kids can play games and get their faces painted. There are also some unique games like human foosball, which will surely prove to be exciting. Yet another highlight of the event is the Viva l’Italia Raffle, which includes prizes going as far as a trip to Italy!

There are many ways to celebrate Italian Canadian culture, and Italian Day offers lots of possibilities to do so in a single event. Whether you’re dancing along to a live performance, sampling the food and drink, or competing in a game, you are sure to be immersed in the festivities.