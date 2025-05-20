Pack your summer with community at Slice Vancouver

By: Noah Jozic, SFU Student

Looking for a new hobby this summer? Hoping to meet artsy friends? Trying to develop your art practice, but lacking studio space? Look no further!

Slice of Life Vancouver, or “Slice,” is a community-oriented studio and gallery space in East Vancouver. From Monday to Sunday, visitors are welcome to browse the gallery free of charge and dig for unique handmade items in the gift shop. If you’ve ever been to one of Metro Vancouver’s “Makers” markets, you’ll be familiar with the set up: local artists submit their collections — fiber arts, handmade trinkets, prints and paintings, or buttons and stickers — to be displayed and sold at the shop, and returns are split between Slice and the creators.

Maybe that’s all you’re interested in. You might browse, take some cute pictures of yourself or with your friends in one of the photo booths, and head across the street for a little treat at Uprising Breads. But Slice offers much more!

Want to work on your illustration skills? Try signing up for one of Slice’s weekly life drawing sessions on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays. Admission fees are only $10, and includes drawing boards and easels. If you are looking for a discount, consider going for Slice’s monthly passes.

If drawing’s not your bag, no worries. Slice has all kinds of workshops, including weekly pottery meet-ups on Mondays. These are a great option if you want to try sculpting but don’t have access to a kiln, or just don’t want to turn your house into a mudroom. Different sessions cost between $10 to $40, depending on the activity.

For other events, you can stay tuned by following @slicevancouver, or by browsing their website. There’s always something new coming up! Maybe you’re looking for a more obscure hobby? How about an early form of analog photography? You can get a taste for cyanotype printmaking on May 19 with host @hazelzhangyh. Admission for these workshops can cost a little more, running from $30 to $70, but materials are covered with admission and you benefit from the instruction of experienced artists.

Slice is a great resource for artists at any level. The studio has established itself as an accessible, inclusive hub for professional artists and those enthusiastic to build a career out of arts. The studio has rentable spaces for film and photo shoots, silk screening, clay firing, or even plain-old meetings. Creatives of all stripes are welcome to book the space for solo studio time and co-working. At the same time, workshops and meet-ups are beginner friendly, perfect for casual hobbyists hoping to work on their art skills while having fun and socializing. If either of these sound like you, check Slice out, sign up for a workshop, or simply try your hand at the gift shop!