Opinion: BC not free from culture wars as trans VIU athlete harassed on and off the court

By: Kaja Antic, Sports Writer

Content warning: descriptions of discrimination and harassment.

On October 30, 2024, Vancouver Island University (VIU) Mariners women’s basketball player Harriette Mackenzie posted a video to her Instagram account, alleging targeted verbal and physical harassment from Columbia Bible College (CBC) Bearcats players and coaches. This came after the Mariners hosted the Bearcats in Nanaimo, where the Vancouver Island team won both games on October 25 and 26.

Mackenzie, who is a trans woman, drew ire from CBC’s coaching staff for simply existing on the court. After the game, Mackenzie alleged that CBC head coach Taylor Claggett cornered a member of the VIU athletic staff and “went on a tirade” about Mackenzie’s involvement on the team.

Throughout the next game, Mackenzie was targeted by the opposing CBC players with increasing violence — including a moment in the third quarter when Mackenzie was dragged onto the hardwood court by a Bearcat. While Mackenzie was still on the ground in pain, Claggett could be seen on the bench applauding the action from her team.

CBC later released a statement supporting Claggett, claiming that she was “concerned about the safety of the female athletes.” However, it’s more likely that trans women face harsher violence in sports compared to cis women due to discrimination and “gender policing.” The Pacific Western Athletics Association (PACWEST) then began an investigation, which was concluded as of February 4, 2025. While the conference itself did not disclose its decision, VIU released a statement saying they were “pleased with the results of the investigation.” In response, CBC expressed their disappointment with the results: “We do not believe that a proper process was followed or that the results were fair. As a result, we are taking steps to have PACWEST’s decision reviewed.”

The Canadian Centre for Ethics in Sport commissioned a scientific review on trans participation, which found that biological data gathered on the topic was limited and “often methodologically flawed,” and the trans-exclusionary policies continue “a long history of exclusion of women from competitive sport.”

The Mariners were due to play two games at CBC’s Columbia Place this January, though the games were postponed after all 13 VIU women’s basketball players signed a letter claiming their team felt “unsafe” competing at the Abbotsford institution. CBC disputed the letter, claiming that accusations of CBC-affiliated teams, coaches, and fans creating an unsafe environment are “untrue and misinformed.” On February 10, it was also announced that CBC would no longer be hosting the PACWEST women’s basketball provincials.

The Canadian Centre for Ethics in Sport commissioned a scientific review on trans participation in sports, which found that biological data gathered on the topic was limited and “often methodologically flawed,” and that trans-exclusionary policies continue “a long history of exclusion of women from competitive sport.” For example, these studies incorporating biological data often approach the topic with an essentialist ideology, which does not consider the proper measurement of sex chromosomes. Despite these findings, there is still a push to restrict trans athletes from athletic competitions, further marginalizing trans and gender diverse individuals in a society that already favours cis and heteronormative structures. According to the American Civil Liberties Union, there are 53 bills attacking trans inclusion in school sports across the US alone.

This incident is just one localized example of the ongoing culture war involving trans athletes in sports. The Government of Alberta put forth a bill last fall, named the “Fairness and Safety in Sport Act,” which specifically looks to bar trans women and girls from competing in sports with cis women and girls. This bill, which Premier Danielle Smith’s government looks to enact in fall 2025, would create issues for USports and CCAA competition. This would require collegiate organizations to create divisions with “biological female-only” stipulations, rather than keep their own respective policies regarding trans athletes.

The argument that these restrictive policies are “protecting” women and girls in sports by limiting competition based on assigned sex at birth is unfounded at best and massively harmful at worst. Moreover, there is little concrete evidence proving that individuals assigned male at birth are better at sports, as athletic prowess varies from person to person. Canadian Women & Sport argue that removing trans and gender diverse athletes from women’s sports does not address any of the actual barriers that prevent girls from continuing in sports.