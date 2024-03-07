SFU community members awarded for their media presence in 2023

By: Eden Chipperfield, News Writer

The Simon Fraser University 2023 Newsmaker Award recipients were announced earlier this month to distinguish researchers for their work in media and news communication. The four award recipients have contributed significantly to their communities by engaging in different conversations including the invasion of Ukraine, the occupation of Palestine, food waste management, and policing data.

James Horncastle, a global humanities professor at SFU, received the Newsmaker award for his detailed commentary on global conflicts. News outlets, including the New York Times, Manager Daily in Thailand, and NDTV Network in India, have recognized Horncastle.

Tammara Soma has pioneered community education for food systems and waste management through online dialogue. Social media has become a prominent tool at Soma’s disposal as she educates others about “food systems, security and equity,” she explained in a statement to The Peak. In 2023, Soma co-developed Food is my Teacher, a CBC documentary that focuses on the power and comfort of food. The documentary highlights how to use cooking and meal sharing as a means of connection and healing within cultural settings.

“I am always reminded as a professor and academic that I am privileged to have the opportunity to do research and teaching as my career, but this also means serving those outside of the classroom and also bringing my learning to the amazing experts on the ground,” said Soma. “I highlight the importance of centering Indigenous voices in food systems education and also the important role of diverse community leaders in doing good food work across the country.”

Helping to navigate ongoing media trends and hot topics, from Taylor Swift to the Black Friday pandemonium, is Aviva Philipp-Muller. In a statement to The Peak, Philipp-Muller notes their detailed commentary on hot-button issues allows audiences to understand a “complex media landscape” through a “relatable and influential voice.” Philipp-Muller’s commentaryon the World Health Organization’s aspartame report was cited and mentioned in over 60 Black Press Media outlets.

“It’s my honour to be the Emerging Thought Leader Newsmaker of the Year for 2023. There were some fascinating news stories that came out last year, and I always get so excited to talk about my research or any current events in the consumer behaviour space,” said Philipp-Muller.

A pillar in BC’s crime and policing analysis, Robert Gordon received his first Newsmaker Award in 2007 (formally called the President’s Award for Service to the University through Public Affairs and Media Relations). Through the years, Gordon has been referenced in stories over 1,500 times, and his wealth of knowledge has made him a “sought-after voice for all major Canadian news outlets, including The Canadian Press, CBC, Global News, and CTV.” Alongside Canadian media, Gordon has been recognized at Vice and Fortune for his expertise.

“I was extremely pleased to read of the University’s decision to recognize my career-long involvement with the print and electronic media,” said Gordon to SFU News. “It should be evident that I value our media colleagues and, in my view, the relationships we build with journalists are important; they are effective in transmitting our thinking and our findings to a huge audience. In the digital age, the media appears best suited to deliver information and encourage dialogue.”