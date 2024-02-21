Nutritious Nibbles: Gochujang soy curls

By: Petra Chase, Arts & Culture Editor

This recipe features two pantry staples you can throw into a pan or wok with vegetables anytime you’re craving a quick and tasty meal. Soy curls, which you can store for up to a year, are made of one minimally processed ingredient: non-genetically modified soybeans, which pose fewer potential concerns related to health and environmentally-friendly sourcing. A serving has 10 grams of protein. The crispy strips soften when soaked in a marinade and absorb flavours like a sponge, so they’re a versatile fresh palate for flavour. Gochujang is my go-to marinade since it’s sweet, umami, and spicy. The rich Korean paste consists of fermented soybean, chili pepper flakes, salt, and sticky rice. Together with rice, these two make a reliable and delicious meal on their own. I’ve also included optional ingredients if you’re in the mood to elevate your cooking.

Buy in-store or order soy curls online from Vegan Supply’s Vancouver and Surrey locations for $7.49 a bag, which yields up to eight servings. Most grocery stores carry gochujang in the international section, and Korean and Asian-owned grocery stores tend to carry a wider selection of brands.

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 15–20 minutes (until crispy)

Ingredients (per serving)

Core Ingredients

1 cup Butler soy curls (dry)

3 tbsp gochujang

½–1 cup bok choy and/or vegetable(s) of your choice

A small bowl of warm water

1 tbsp cooking oil of choice

Serving of rice

Optional:

A generous sprinkle of sesame seeds

1–2 green onion stems (AKA scallions)

1 clove of garlic (or as much as desired)

Kimchi (to serve)

Equipment:

Frying pan or wok, knife, cutting board, strainer

Directions

Dissolve a tablespoon of gochujang in a bowl of warm water and add soy curls. Set a timer for 10 minutes. While the soy curls soak, wash and cut bok choy into bite-sized strips. You can also cut other vegetables, such as broccoli, broccolini, bell pepper, or brussels sprouts for added protein . Optional: you can save the base of the bok choy stem (pictured) and submerge in shallow water by a window to propagate new leaves in a few weeks. If applicable, chop garlic and green onion into small pieces. Separate white and light-green part of the green onion stalk from the darker green, which is more pungent when fresh and will be used for a garnish . For a more intense flavour, be sure to crush your garlic under the flat side of your knife before cutting. After the soy curls have soaked, drain water from the bowl with a strainer. Add the remaining 2 tablespoons of gochujang and mix to coat the soy curls. Heat oil on high for 3 minutes, then bring heat to low. Optional: add sesame seeds, garli c, and green onion to the frying pan. The sesame seeds release a toasty aroma and the onion and garlic aromatics enhance flavour. Add soy curls and bok choy to the pan and fry on medium to low heat. Be sure to stay nearby and toss occasionally or adjust temperature, until the soy curls reach a desired crispness. Serve with rice. Optional: Garnish with green onion and eat with chilled kimchi, a tangy probiotic and Korean staple which promotes gut health.