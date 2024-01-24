What Grinds Our Gears: Potlucks

By: Cam Darting, Peak Associate

Who doesn’t love getting invited to parties? Drinking, catching up with friends, what isn’t there to love? I’ll tell you: when the invite says “potluck.” It may seem dramatic but this one requisite can alter your view of going out forever.

How do you know what to bring? You wanna bring something safe — not so safe it’s basic — but safe enough that everyone will eat it. You also wanna bring something in the same price range as everyone else. Imagine the awkwardness when you pull up to a party and you see sushi, pasta, and baked chicken, and you realize all you brought was some potato chips . . .

How much of a dish do you bring? You never want to bring too little because then you just look cheap. If we look at the other side, you never wanna bring too much of a dish because what if nobody even touches it? Nothing is more embarrassing than bringing something and leaving the party with the same amount of food you brought. Speaking of this, nobody tells you the anxiety you’ll have watching everyone eat all the dishes clean, except yours. It’s a similar feeling to being picked last in gym class, and you don’t wanna relive that, do you?

The moral of the story is if an invite says “potluck,” stay home.