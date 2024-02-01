This week at SFU

All the athletic action from January 29 – February 4

By: Isabella Urbani, Sports Editor

Home Games

Thursday, February 1: women’s basketball vs. Alaska Anchorage at West Gym at 7:00 p.m.

At the time of writing, senior Jessica Wisotzki leads SFU in scoring with 352 points (30.8 points per game)

Last beat Alaska Anchorage in 2017, 80–70

Saturday, February 3: women’s basketball vs. Alaska at West Gym at 1:00 p.m.

Last game of a four-game homestand. Previously played Montana State Billings, Seattle Pacific, and Alaska Anchorage

24–1 all-time against Alaska

Away Games

Thursday, February 1: men’s basketball vs. Western Oregon at 7:00 p.m.

At the time of writing, junior Elliot Dimaculangan leads SFU in scoring with 199 points (30.5 points per game)

Only beat Western Oregon twice in 25 meetings

Friday, February 2: conference hockey team vs. the Logan Lake Miners at 7:00 p.m.

At the time of writing, third-year forward Nick Wagner leads SFU in scoring, and is sixth league-wide, with 20 points (11 G, 9 A) in 11 games

2–0 against Logan Lake this season

Friday, February 2–Sunday, February 4: softball at the South Central Regional Challenge in New Mexico

Playing six games in three days (two each day); opponents include Fort Lewis (Colorado) (11:30 a.m.), Colorado State Pueblo (4:30 p.m.), New Mexico Highlands (9:00 a.m.), Adams State Colorado (2:00 p.m.), Colorado at Colorado Springs (8:00 a.m.), and Western New Mexico (10:30 a.m.)

First tournament and games of the season. Team finished 2–4 at the tournament last year

Saturday, February 3: men’s basketball vs. Saint Martin’s (Washington) at 5:15 p.m.

Last road game before a two-game homestand against Montana State Billings and Seattle Pacific

Lost 74–68 to Saint Martin’s last month

Saturday, February 3: men’s wrestling at the Menlo College Oaks Wrestling Open (all day)

Lost last two meets 29–17 to Adams State (Colorado) and 39–10 to San Francisco State

Last non-conference meet of the season

Saturday, February 3: women’s wrestling at the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC) Women’s Wrestling Championships

Sophomore Victoria Seal was the RMAC’s women wrestler of the week on January 23

Team went 1–2 on their last three meets of the season, all occurring on the same day