This week at SFU

By: Isabella Urbani, Sports Editor
Home Games
Thursday, February 1: women’s basketball vs. Alaska Anchorage at West Gym at 7:00 p.m.
- At the time of writing, senior Jessica Wisotzki leads SFU in scoring with 352 points (30.8 points per game)
- Last beat Alaska Anchorage in 2017, 80–70
Saturday, February 3: women’s basketball vs. Alaska at West Gym at 1:00 p.m.
- Last game of a four-game homestand. Previously played Montana State Billings, Seattle Pacific, and Alaska Anchorage
- 24–1 all-time against Alaska
Away Games
Thursday, February 1: men’s basketball vs. Western Oregon at 7:00 p.m.
- At the time of writing, junior Elliot Dimaculangan leads SFU in scoring with 199 points (30.5 points per game)
- Only beat Western Oregon twice in 25 meetings
Friday, February 2: conference hockey team vs. the Logan Lake Miners at 7:00 p.m.
- At the time of writing, third-year forward Nick Wagner leads SFU in scoring, and is sixth league-wide, with 20 points (11 G, 9 A) in 11 games
- 2–0 against Logan Lake this season
Friday, February 2–Sunday, February 4: softball at the South Central Regional Challenge in New Mexico
- Playing six games in three days (two each day); opponents include Fort Lewis (Colorado) (11:30 a.m.), Colorado State Pueblo (4:30 p.m.), New Mexico Highlands (9:00 a.m.), Adams State Colorado (2:00 p.m.), Colorado at Colorado Springs (8:00 a.m.), and Western New Mexico (10:30 a.m.)
- First tournament and games of the season. Team finished 2–4 at the tournament last year
Saturday, February 3: men’s basketball vs. Saint Martin’s (Washington) at 5:15 p.m.
- Last road game before a two-game homestand against Montana State Billings and Seattle Pacific
- Lost 74–68 to Saint Martin’s last month
Saturday, February 3: men’s wrestling at the Menlo College Oaks Wrestling Open (all day)
- Lost last two meets 29–17 to Adams State (Colorado) and 39–10 to San Francisco State
- Last non-conference meet of the season
Saturday, February 3: women’s wrestling at the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC) Women’s Wrestling Championships
- Sophomore Victoria Seal was the RMAC’s women wrestler of the week on January 23
- Team went 1–2 on their last three meets of the season, all occurring on the same day