Bright-er Side: Cozy duvets and their covers

By: Michelle Young, Opinions Editor

There is too much duvet discourse. As our Editor-in-Chief famously once said, “duvets don’t need clothes.” Sure, duvets are just large blankets, and maybe they don’t need clothes, however, it’s much better when they do have clothes. Duvet covers are a joy, and despite the ordeal in putting duvets inside duvet covers, there are countless reasons to appreciate the concept of the duvet and their covers.

First, duvets are very difficult to wash. Not only are they huge and take up space in the washing machine, but if you wash them wrong, they become lumpy. If you use a duvet cover, you neither need to worry about lumps nor doing multiple loads of laundry to clean your bedding — because most of the time, you just need to wash the cover. A duvet cover and sheets can fit into one laundry load, keep your duvet clean, and is less of a hassle.

Secondly, having a duvet and separate covers actually saves space if you want to change the way your bed looks. Imagine having multiple thick blankets, comforters, or quilts shoved into your linen closet. With a duvet, you only need one or two, for summer/spring and winter/fall. At most, you keep one duvet in a closet, with thinner accompanying covers you can change and wash more frequently. Not only can you change the colours and patterns, but you can even have a variety of textures and fabrics!

Duvets are cozy and fluffy like nothing else. You can buy them based on how warm you want to be. The covers are cheaper and more versatile. Otherwise, you are buying a giant blanket with a pattern you might grow out of. Sure, you can keep using naked duvets or comforters that get dirtier faster and take multiple loads in the dryer to dry, however, I would advocate to embrace the duvet — and its cover.