This week at SFU

By: Isabella Urbani, Sports Editor
Saturday, September 30: softball vs. Douglas College at 11:00 a.m. (Beedie Field)
- First exhibition game of the season
Saturday, September 30: softball vs. UBC at 3:00 p.m. (Beedie Field)
- Game of two of the first exhibition game’s doubleheader
Saturday, September 30: men’s soccer vs. Saint Martin’s (Washington) at 6:00 p.m. (SFU Stadium)
- 2–0 against Saint Martin’s last season
Saturday, September 30: volleyball vs. Western Washington at 7:00 p.m. (West Gym)
- Winless against nationally ranked Western Washington last season
Away
Monday, September 25–Tuesday, September 26: men’s golf at Western Washington University
- Finished fourth at the invitational last year
Thursday, September 28: men’s soccer vs. Western Oregon at 12:00 p.m.
- First out of two meetings vs. Western Oregon this season
Thursday, September 28: women’s soccer vs. Western Oregon at 3:00 p.m.
- 1–0–1 against Western Oregon last season
Saturday, September 30: women’s soccer vs. Saint Martin’s (Washington) at 1:00 p.m.
- 1–0–1 against Saint Martin’s last season
The Rundown
Women’s golf
- Monday, September 18–Tuesday, September 19: women’s team finished fourth at their first golf invitational of the season, after previously finishing first and second at the same invitational last year.
- Sophomore, Meera Minhas, led SFU, finishing the two-day event tied for third out of 60 individual golfers. The remaining members of the team all finished in the top half of the tournament with a 19th, 22nd, and 30th place finish.
Men’s soccer
- Thursday, September 14: won 1–0 against Fort Lewis (Colorado) at home. The lone goal of the game was scored by freshman forward, Koji Poon, in the first half of the game on a pass by junior midfielder, Hamish Ogden. Meanwhile, goalkeeper, Justyn Sandhu, held down the fort for SFU with an incredible seven-save shutout performance.
- SFU plays Colorado Mesa to a 0–0 draw at home, finishing 1–2–1 during the brief four-game home stand.
Record: 3–2–1
Volleyball
- Thursday, September 14: lost 0–3 to Northwest Nazarene (Idaho) on the road.
- Saturday, September 16: won 3–0 to No.13 Central Washington on the road. Junior, Brooke Dexter, led SFU in hits with 15, while junior, Jocelyn Sherman, had 17 digs and served two out of SFU’s three aces of the match.
Record: 6–4
