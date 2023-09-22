Find your perfect fall studying spot

By: Izzy Cheung, Staff Writer

Guess what? It’s officially pumpkin spice latte season! Bust out your reusable mug and bundle yourself up in a knit sweater and thick scarf, because it’s time to check out some cute new cafés across the Lower Mainland.

Wicked Cafe

Come for the cute café, stay for the wide selection of pastries, drinks, and plants (yes, plants). Wicked Cafe has inventive menu items such as a spicy ramen wrap, pizza croissant, and slices of cheesecake shaped like blocks of swiss cheese. Most notably, their Point Grey location houses a variety of potted plants, allowing visitors to enjoy a tranquil coffee-consuming experience.

Find them at:

1399 W 7th Ave, Vancouver

Monday–Wednesday 8:00 a.m.–4:00 p.m., Thursday–Sunday 8:00 a.m.–6:00 p.m.

3605 W 16th Ave, Vancouver

Monday–Sunday, 9:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m.

Creekside Coffee Factory

Creekside Coffee Factory may not be a new roastery, but their newer location near Westwood in Coquitlam is certainly one to check out. Once you walk through the doors, be prepared for the smell of strong, roasted coffee beans and greetings from life-size teddy bears sitting at wooden tables. At the Westwood location, you’ll be able to grab a scoop of ice cream to accompany your shots of espresso or matcha.

Find them at:

2773 Barnet Highway Suite 19, Coquitlam

Monday–Friday 7:30 a.m.–6:30 p.m., Saturday–Sunday 8:30 a.m.–6:30 p.m.

3000 Lougheed Hwy. #103, Coquitlam

Monday–Saturday 8:30 a.m.–9:30 p.m., Sunday 8:30 a.m.–6:30 p.m.

20202 66 Ave #1c, Langley

Monday–Friday 7:30 a.m.–7:00 p.m., Saturday–Sunday 8:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m.

Cafe Monet

If you’re studying at Harbour Centre and are looking for a café with yummy treats (desserts included), hop on over to Cafe Monet. Here, you’ll find puffy, powdered-sugar donuts with earl grey cream, marble castella, and macarons filled with large layers of buttercream. The simplistic decor with neutral and light gray tones makes for the perfect environment to sip on an oat milk latte.

Find them at:

568 Robson St, Vancouver

Monday–Friday 7:00 a.m.–9:00 p.m., Saturday–Sunday 9:00 a.m.–9:00 p.m.

Mukasi Coffee & Co.

If you’re looking for a quaint spot to snack and study in New Westminster or Abbotsford, you’re bound to find delight in Mukasi Coffee & Company. This small coffee roastery started as a pandemic-born idea from owners Henry Aboagye and Michelle Song, who became tired of never-ending Netflix binges in lockdown. Striving to be “busier than this” brought their first café to life, based out of Abbotsford’s Sevenoaks Shopping Centre. They’ve also opened a new location on New West’s Front Street. Buy a bag of their bold and beautiful coffee beans online or enjoy their iced salted caramel mocha.

Find them at:

417 Front Street Mews, New Westminster

Monday–Sunday, 8:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m.

32900 South Fraser Way #303, Abbotsford

Monday–Wednesday + Saturday 9:00 a.m.–6:00 p.m., Thursday–Friday 9:00 a.m.–8:00 p.m., Sunday 11:00 a.m.–6:00 p.m.

Just Another

Known formerly as Cafe Brightside (and “Just Another Coffee Shop” prior to that), Just Another is an all-day café that serves up coffee, pastries, and brunch food. True to its offerings, Just Another’s dining space is a mix of café and restaurant, providing organized tables with cutlery and napkins in addition to counter space and relaxed seating. Come for a study session or bring some friends for brunch.

Find them at:

3040 W Broadway, Vancouver

Monday–Sunday, 8:00 a.m.–4:00 p.m.

ARCHR Coffee + Bakery

For some café classics in the Langley area, be sure to check out ARCHR Coffee and Bakery. You’ll be able to enjoy staples such as lattes and cappuccinos, or you can try their pineapple mango smoothie bowl. Their four-ounce cookies are perfect pick-me-up treats to indulge in after a long day of reading.

Find them at:

20161 86 Ave A150, Langley Twp

Monday–Sunday, 7:00 a.m.–6:00 p.m.

Outpost

Port Moody is home to some of the best cafés for studying in the Tri-Cities, and Outpost is no exception. Not only will you enjoy Timbertrain Coffee here, you can also start your Christmas shopping early or pick up some goodies for yourself. All vendors and goods suppliers are small, local businesses, such as Canvas Candle Company, Fable, and 33Yet Prints. Come for the coffee, stay for the beer and cocktails!

Find them at:

3001 St Johns St, Port Moody

Sunday–Thursday 8:00 a.m.–8:00 p.m., Friday–Saturday 8:00 a.m.–9:00 p.m.