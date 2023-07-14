The benefits of joining your neighbourhood Buy Nothing

By: Petra Chase, Art & Culture Editor

What does the jar of candied ginger on my shelf have in common with the framed painting of lilacs hanging on my wall, or my thriving potted monstera plant? They were all gifted to me by generous neighbours, members of my local Buy Nothing (BN) group on Facebook.

If you’re not a part of a BN group, you might be missing out. The groups consist of residents within a geographical boundary (and relatively walkable distance), where members offer items and services to give away, or make requests — all for free. There’s a laundry list of BN groups in BC. If your neighbourhood doesn’t have one, consider starting one. You can locate yours on the BNProject website or search for your area on Facebook. The BNProject is a global movement based on facilitating gift economies globally. Gift economies involve the exchange of commodities for free without the expectation of anything in return.

I joined when I first started living on my own and it was tremendously helpful to get things here and there, from practical items to more unexpected gifts. I’ve also had some spontaneous requests, like asking for knobs to fix a busted drawer, and someone happened to have gorgeous ceramic ones lying around.

Safety and accessibility

Members are encouraged to mention if their homes are smoke-free or pet-free to prevent harm. Most members leave items out for porch pickup, or you can deliver them to someone’s porch yourself to maintain a contactless exchange. In case you feel nervous about sharing your home address, you can choose to meet someone at a public spot.

Community connections

Agnes Mendoza, an active member of my group whom I connected with after she gifted me Christmas tree decorations, was happy to chat with me about her experiences in the group. She’s lived in my neighbourhood for 20 years and joined at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think everyone needed connection because we were so disconnected from everybody,” she said. “It was a good way to be part of the community [ . . . ] I’ve met so many neighbours whom I didn’t know, who even lived two doors from me.”

The group is monitored by members of the community, and is a great resource for welcoming newcomers to the neighbourhood in settling into a new household or environment. I’ve witnessed how people come together in comment sections to help provide things like clothes, food, household goods, and furniture to those in need.

Cultivating gratitude

BN helps you see that there is kindness in your community. “I get coats from [another member] because for some reason we’re the same style, same size,” Mendoza said. “When I remember who I got it from and I’m enjoying it, I send a picture to say ‘I’m really enjoying this’ and show my appreciation.”

Mendoza regularly exchanges craft and garden items. “It’s such a nice feeling to be giving and receiving,” she said. “You’re sharing your blessings.”

Repurposing materials

Decluttering can be difficult if you have a lot of things that don’t seem to have a purpose. But cupboards full of random materials that thrift stores won’t sell don’t necessarily need to be dumped in a landfill. BN can help connect your items to the people who might transform them into something new, or find a completely unexpected use for it. For instance, it might be the missing puzzle piece for a craft or Halloween costume. This might replace a plastic dollar store purchase.

I’m not suggesting that individuals feel responsible for the impacts of overconsumption on the climate, as systemic change is necessary. However, don’t dismiss the small eco-conscious decisions you make if they make you feel good — you’re casting a vote towards the world you want to live in. Enacting your values is important and encourages others in your community to do the same.

Envisioning possible futures

BN groups are strict on maintaining the values of buying or bartering nothing. Giving with any expectation of getting something back is strictly prohibited. You also can’t exchange anything with monetary value, which means if you want to give a gift card, you’ll be directed to a different group. This might seem extreme at first, but it makes sense for the sake of principle.

Gift economies have existed in different cultures throughout history. However, western society encourages the commodification of almost everything, which can feel disconnecting and contributes to overconsumption. Living in a society where wealth accumulation is prioritised over communal redistribution, BN is proof that other alternatives are possible. BN is an act of resistance.