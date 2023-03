This week at SFU

All the athletic action from February 21–26

By: Simran Sarai, Sports Writer

Away Games

Tuesday, February 21: men’s golf at Rattler Invitational (all day).

Tuesday, February 21: track and field at Great Northwest Athletic Conference (GNAC) Indoor Track and Field Championships (all day).

Tuesday, February 21: softball vs Chaminade (Hawaii) at 2:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Thursday, February 23: women’s basketball vs Western Washington at 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, February 25: track and field at Seattle Pacific Last Chance Qualifier (all day).

Saturday, February 25: men’s wrestling at National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division II Super Region 6 Tournament.

Preliminaries at 7:00 a.m.

Finals at 3:00 p.m.

Saturday, February 25: softball vs Hawaii Pacific at 2:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Saturday, February 25: men’s basketball vs Western Washington at 7:00 p.m.