New fashion app combines AI and sustainability

By: Hannah Kazemi, Staff Writer

Bintu Alkassoum wants to change the way people shop. Her up-and-coming app, Shopinspo, fuses sustainability and convenience to bring users a unique mood board-inspired online shopping experience. The Peak sat down with Alkassoum to learn more about the process of designing this advanced app, which has its soft launch planned for early March.

Shopinspo works using AI and a 3D printer to make its curated designs come to life. Alkassoum described it as a “circular shopping app;” the user uploads a picture into the app for inspiration, be it clothing or something else. Then, the user navigates algorithm-generated options to tell the app the type of vibe and product they’re looking for. The AI technology within the app generates different 3D renderings of products that fit the user’s style. Once the user selects pieces and places an order, the order is processed in Shopinspo’s manufacturing hub and a 3D printer produces the pieces using recycled textiles. This process allows users to engage in an online shopping experience that is familiar to them; similar to that of many fast-fashion sites, but in a more sustainably-sourced way.

Alkassoum shared a prototype image of the app’s interface during the interview. Described as a “mood board style search engine,” users upload a photo into the app and change filters to give the AI an idea of what they’re interested in. The result reminds me of Pinterest, where you browse a feed of images curated to your style.

Shopinspo’s waitlist sign-up and landing page features a tutorial on how the app will eventually work. AI has already infiltrated the fashion world and is currently being used by a variety of sites to assist in the manufacturing and designing of clothing. Alkassoum noted that there are companies that specialize in one part of the circular process, but she hasn’t seen many that combine any of these aspects to make the curation and production of sustainable fashion more accessible to the average person.

She said SFU sociology prof, Gary Teeple, inspired her to challenge the status-quo and seek to improve society. “I think that’s kind of what innovation is about; being able to kind of question things and really break those things down to understand how they need to be built back up to be better.”

There are many challenges and privileges that come with shopping sustainably. As young adults in an increasingly expensive world, it’s generally much more appealing to purchase more clothes at a cheaper price. Trends and styles are also constantly changing, which feeds our desire to constantly buy new clothes.

Seeking to appeal to individuals such as myself and make sustainable fashion more accessible, her goal is “to change the way people shop and to get people to move towards sustainability.” This includes people who value sustainability, as well as people who want convenience.

Alkassoum is gearing up to launch with a small subset of users in Toronto, where she is currently based, to test the concept and ensure everything is running smoothly. Users can expect a wider launch of the app in early summer. Prices will average $70 per item including shipping. “The goal is to bring that down to $50 an item,” said Alkassoum.

