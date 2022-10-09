Connect the Lingo

By: C Icart, Staff Writer

The term for when a baseball/softball player hits a single, double, triple, and home run i n the same game.

In volleyball, a player is referred to as (a) ______ if they move with the wrong foot to attack the ball.

The defensive position for the area between the two faceoff dots on either end o f an ice rink.

The term for a poorly missed shot in basketball.

The name of the culprit when a player accidentally trips over themselves.

The name of the accomplishment when a bowler hits three strikes in a row.

In football, this play results when the defensive team intercepts a pass and takes it all the way to the endzone for a touchdown.

The term for when a volleyball player distracts the opposing team by faking a spike while another teammate hits the ball.

A swimmer is referred to as (a) _______ save-up if they wait until the last moment to exert their energy.