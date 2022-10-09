Connect the Lingo

How many terms can you get correct?

Peak Web
Illustration of a character connecting the words “connect the” and “lingo” with a pencil.
Want to confuse your friends? Mix a few of these terms into your next conversation. Photo: Alyssa Umbal / The Peak

By: C Icart, Staff Writer

  1. The term for when a baseball/softball player hits a single, double, triple, and home run in the same game.
  2. In volleyball, a player is referred to as (a) ______ if they move with the wrong foot to attack the ball.
  3. The defensive position for the area between the two faceoff dots on either end of an ice rink.
  4. The term for a poorly missed shot in basketball.
  5. The name of the culprit when a player accidentally trips over themselves.
  6. The name of the accomplishment when a bowler hits three strikes in a row.
  7. In football, this play results when the defensive team intercepts a pass and takes it all the way to the endzone for a touchdown. 
  8. The term for when a volleyball player distracts the opposing team by faking a spike while another teammate hits the ball.
  9. A swimmer is referred to as (a)  _______ save-up if they wait until the last moment to exert their energy.
  10. In soccer, a goalie performs a ________ kick when they throw the ball into the air and kick it before it hits the ground.

Answers

  1. Cycle
  2. Goofy
  3. House
  4. Brick
  5. Turf monster 
  6. Turkey
  7. Pick six
  8. Flare
  9. Sally
  10. Drop kick

Word bank: Flare, goofy, turkey, drop kick, brick, pick six, sally, turf monster, cycle, house

