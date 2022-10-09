Connect the Lingo

By: C Icart, Staff Writer
- The term for when a baseball/softball player hits a single, double, triple, and home run in the same game.
- In volleyball, a player is referred to as (a) ______ if they move with the wrong foot to attack the ball.
- The defensive position for the area between the two faceoff dots on either end of an ice rink.
- The term for a poorly missed shot in basketball.
- The name of the culprit when a player accidentally trips over themselves.
- The name of the accomplishment when a bowler hits three strikes in a row.
- In football, this play results when the defensive team intercepts a pass and takes it all the way to the endzone for a touchdown.
- The term for when a volleyball player distracts the opposing team by faking a spike while another teammate hits the ball.
- A swimmer is referred to as (a) _______ save-up if they wait until the last moment to exert their energy.
- In soccer, a goalie performs a ________ kick when they throw the ball into the air and kick it before it hits the ground.
Answers
Word bank: Flare, goofy, turkey, drop kick, brick, pick six, sally, turf monster, cycle, house
