Reviewing Renaissance: The Best and The Worst

By: Hannah Kazemi, Official Taste-Tester & Staff Writer

Hey fellow students, it’s Hannah, and today I’m reviewing the esteemed Renaissance Café. The heart and soul of SFU Burnaby. Coffee. Muffins. Need I say more?

As every dedicated student has done, I’ve taste–tested every crumb of our cheapest and most expensive food options here on the mountain. Renaissance has by far been my favourite. And now that I’m nearing the end of my degree, I know I am obviously the most qualified person to review some of Renaissance’s food and drink items. I trust my opinion, so you should too. @ me, Gordon Ramsay.



1. Chana Masala with Two Samosas

15/10. My favourite lunch item on their menu and my most common order. Their Chana Masala is PERFECTION. I actually do a happy dance when I sit down to eat it. When I happy dance because of food, you know it’s good. I also consider myself a samosa connoisseur, and Renaissance does not come to PLAY. They could be a little crispier, I’m not gonna lie, but even that is too much criticism for my taste. Parminder, if you’re reading this, please don’t hate me. I still love you. I would die for your samosas and will order them for the rest of time, I promise.

2. Hot Chocolate

11/10. Fall is coming soon (sorry but it’s true) which means it’s almost hot chocolate weather 😋 Renaissance’s hot chocolate is so rich and chocolatey. They put whipped cream and chocolate sauce on top of their hot chocolate which is SO YUM and gives me that extra sip of sugar. It’s the perfect cold-weather drink to get you through a seminar in Blusson. Why are those rooms always so cold?? It feels like my toes are going to fall off. SFU needs to do something about that or else I’m going to have to start bringing a blanket to class. Like, one of those Costco-sized ones that make you feel like you’re wrapped in fluff . . .

3. Caramel Frappé

10/10. This one made me very excited. It was a new discovery for me last week, and the single most delicious and unique drink I have ever tasted. Never been done before. Iconic. Groundbreaking. I don’t know if there’s caffeine in this one, but regardless I would not recommend drinking it after you’ve had your morning coffee. I made that mistake thinking I was just going to treat myself after class one day, and then sugar crashed SO HARD. Big mistake. You’ll sleep for ten years. Otherwise, really yummy and the perfect amount of sweet caramel flavour! Just be smart when you order this. Don’t be like me.

4. Carrot Muffin

12/10. I know, “carrot” makes this one sound healthy, but don’t be fooled. I dream of this muffin . . . They are so soft and moist (ewww, I hate that word but whatevs) and just the most delicious muffins. Crunchy on the outside and soft on the inside, like the tough looking freshmen you see in the AQ halls, these muffins are incredible. I got my sister hooked on them and now we bring each other carrot muffins whenever one of us is on campus. Show someone you love them and bring them a carrot muffin. Bribe your prof by bringing them a carrot muffin. Ask someone for a favour and then thank them with a carrot muffin. It’s just the right thing to do. Carrot muffins slay.

5. Iced Caramel Macchiato

10/10. Standard, kinda boring, but they do it so well. I think I may have developed a bit of a sugar addiction because the amount of caramel they put in these things is astronomical. The sugar high I get from this drink is what makes it the perfect choice for right before I write an exam — it lasts juuuust long enough for me to have the energy to make it through, and then I crash and need a nap afterwards. Caffeine + excess sugar = dangerous combination. I love it, don’t get me wrong. I can’t go to Starbucks or Blenz anymore and order the same drink without thinking that they’re lacking in caramel.

6. Butter Chicken with Rice

9.6/10. When I take first-years on tours of the campus I always make sure to stop in front of Renaissance and tell them to order either the Chana Masala or the Butter Chicken. Their Butter Chicken is so flavourful and makes you feel warm and fuzzy inside. It will inspire those freshmen to come to campus. It’s another menu item that brings out the happy dance whenever I eat it — it can’t get much better than this.

