An Ode To My Luvr

By: Hannah Kazemi, Overly Devoted Staff Writer
Dear Renaissance,
Oh, how I love you so,
You stand by me when I need you most;
Your presence everlasting, unwavering, and eager —
My life on the line, I would put just to savour.
Mochas, carrot muffins,
Samosas and more —
Through good times and Zoom times
Your taste I adore.
Oh, how I crave you
And make special trips,
Up Burnaby Mountain
To bring cup to lip.
That sweet distinct scent
Drifting down AQ halls;
Go too long without it
And I get withdrawals.
Greeted by big smiles
And kind hearts full of love,
The people I meet there
Are sent from above.
You must log in to post a comment.