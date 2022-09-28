An Ode To My Luvr

By: Hannah Kazemi, Overly Devoted Staff Writer

Dear Renaissance,

Oh, how I love you so,

You stand by me when I need you most;

Your presence everlasting, unwavering, and eager —

My life on the line, I would put just to savour.

Mochas, carrot muffins,

Samosas and more —

Through good times and Zoom times

Your taste I adore.

Oh, how I crave you

And make special trips,

Up Burnaby Mountain

To bring cup to lip.

That sweet distinct scent

Drifting down AQ halls;

Go too long without it

And I get withdrawals.

Greeted by big smiles

And kind hearts full of love,

The people I meet there

Are sent from above.