The Inside Scoop: Super Bowl Edition

By: Isabella Urbani, Sports Editor
1.) Who is going to win the Super Bowl?
Los Angles Rams (67%)
Cincinnati Bengals (33%)
Sample size: 12
2.) Will the difference in scores between both teams be over or under seven points?
Over (44%)
Under (56%)
Sample size: 9
3.)Will there be more than three interceptions in the game?
Yes (75%)
No (25%)
Sample size: 8
4.) Will Bengals kicker Evan McPherson miss his first playoff field goal?
Yes (11%)
No (89%)
Sample size: 9
5.) Who will gain more yards for their team?
Tee Higgins (Bengals) (33%)
Cooper Kupp (Rams) (67%)
Sample size: 6
