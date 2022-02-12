The Inside Scoop: Super Bowl Edition

SFU students weigh in on their winner of Super Bowl LVI

By: Isabella Urbani, Sports Editor

1.) Who is going to win the Super Bowl?

Los Angles Rams (67%)

Cincinnati Bengals (33%)

Sample size: 12

2.) Will the difference in scores between both teams be over or under seven points?

Over (44%)

Under (56%)

Sample size: 9

3.)Will there be more than three interceptions in the game?

Yes (75%)

No (25%)

Sample size: 8

4.) Will Bengals kicker Evan McPherson miss his first playoff field goal?

Yes (11%)

No (89%)

Sample size: 9

5.) Who will gain more yards for their team?

Tee Higgins (Bengals) (33%)

Cooper Kupp (Rams) (67%)

Sample size: 6