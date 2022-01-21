The newest in fall athletics at SFU

By: Isabella Urbani, Sports Editor

Welcome to the Rundown — your source for athletic news and upcoming games at SFU. We will be looking at results from this week’s fall 2021–22 athletic campaign.

SFU is the only Canadian school to be associated with the NCAA — an American based collegiate program — since the 2011–12 athletic season. SFU was previously associated with the Canadian Interuniversity Sport (CIS), now known as U Sports. SFU has varsity programs in ten sports.

Editor’s Note: This article was written on Sunday, October 17, and may not be a current reflection of a team’s performance.

Volleyball

Head Coach: Gina Schmidt (2013–present)

Best Record: (21–8) (2016)

Accomplishments: Four game win streak

The women’s volleyball team extended their winning streak to four games with two home victories against the Montana State Billings (8–11) and Seattle Pacific University (9–7). Setter Julia Tays was recognized as one of Great Northwest Athletic Conference’s (GNAC) Volleyball Top Performers for the week with her 46 assists against Seattle. The women will be at home next on November 4 after they complete their hardest tests of the season in Alaska against the University of Alaska Anchorage (15–5) and the University of Alaska Fairbanks (13–9) on October 28 and 30.

Football

Head Coach: Mike Rigell (2020–present)

2021–22 Overall Record: (1–4)

The men’s team earned their first win since October 19, 2019, with a commanding 30–3 victory over Montana State University-Northern (0–7). They limited their opponent to just three points from a 38-yard field kick in the first half. Offensive wide receiver Riley Morrison, defensive linebacker Griffin Barrett, and linebacker Isaac Muckian were named the GNAC’s Football Players of the Week. The men’s team will need to build off of this momentum if they want to close out the season on November 13 with three more victories.

Soccer: Women

Head Coach: Annie Hamel (2014–present)

2021–22 Overall Record: (4–7–1)

The women’s soccer team were 1–1 on the road last week with a 3–0 win against Western Oregon (4–7–2) and a 2–0 loss against the 23ʳᵈ ranked Western Washington (10–2–2). Forward Giuliana Zaurrini dominated the game with her first goal of the season. Her two additional assists earned her a spot on the GNAC Women’s Soccer Top Performer list for the week. Freshman Emma Ferraro also recorded her first goal with a header off Zaurrini’s corner kick in the first half. The women’s team will be at home next on November 6.

Soccer: Men

Head Coach: Clint Schneider (2015–present)

2021–22 Official Record: (6–5)

The men’s team earned GNAC Team of the Week for two much-needed wins, one coming against the 7ᵗʰ ranked Seattle Pacific (10–2) team. SFU wore down the Montana State Billings (3–7–1) with an early goal by freshman Justus Meier three minutes into the game. Goalkeeper and GNAC Defensive Player of the Week Aidan Bain rose to the occasion with back-to-back shutouts, propelling teammates like Offensive Player of the Week Ali Zohar to score the lone goal against Seattle. The men will kick off a two-game homestand on October 28.